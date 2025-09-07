Teen Talk: Youth making an impact on arts community

Many teens will tell you they value experiences such as music concerts or food with friends over other material things. This is consistent with data showing that Gen Zs, born from 1997 to 2012, prefer memories over material. That works hand-in-hand with the arts. Who could possibly forget the sold-out Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour when it hit Seattle? The preferred genre of music might be different for people, but most teens enjoy and appreciate concert tickets.

Art is a timeless gift appreciated all around the world. It is human expression creatively displayed through things such as dance, music, drama, food, painting and photography. It could also be the unique cloud patterns in the sky, a sunset or different flower arrangements.

Meet local youth helping to sustain our thriving art scene.

Alex Dwyer and Lucy Myers are actively contributing to sustaining the arts.

Alex Dwyer, age 12, is a sixth grader at Brighton School and is already making a mark supporting the arts. He volunteered at the Heart Art Studio summer camp assisting children aged 5-6 years old with different art projects. At the Mountlake Terrace light rail station grand opening event, Alex helped to run the Heart Art Healing booth, where he set up the booth, put together supplies and explained the projects to many people.

Alex believes art matters because it helps to express creativity not to mention that it also “makes things pretty.” Even though Alex may be young, he values creativity and enjoys being able “to do art” while also being able to “help people express their creative mind.” Heart Art Healing offers art journaling workshops for teens ages 9-18 the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month as well as a session for all ages every fourth Saturday. Alex shared his experience with the art journaling workshops: “I like going because I like taking images from magazines and making collages because it’s different than most kinds of art.”.

Lucy Myers, age 17, will be a senior at Edmonds-Woodway High School (EWHS). Lucy first got involved with the arts very young, participating in multiple Missoula Children’s Theater productions in elementary school as well as theater camps during the summer. She has been a part of the EWHS drama program since her sophomore year. As a member of the International Baccalaureate (IB) program at EWHS, Lucy knew she needed service hours —what better way to earn them than by doing what she loves most: theater! Lucy began working with the Edmonds Driftwood Players, an Edmonds-based community theater company.

Lucy has taken on a variety of roles, ranging from house manager — a leadership position that coordinates many different elements including ushers, concessions worker and collaborates with the stage manager to start the shows — to clean-up crew. She also volunteered with the Missoula Children’s Theater summer camp hosted by the Driftwood Players. “My favorite part about volunteering with the arts community is getting to see all sides of the creative process from behind the scenes to front of house,” Lucy said. She strives to introduce others to the arts and spark a flame of interest to further develop their own creative journey, “It is so great to be a part of something bigger than myself and get to help others experience the arts as well,” she said.

Lucy believes she has learned a lot from volunteering, developing both organization and leadership skills, “as well as learning the inner workings of the process of a community theater show.” “I think that it is important for teens to be involved in supporting the arts because the arts let you express yourself and are so important for the community to bond and have enriching experiences together” she said. According to Lucy, “everyone should get to experience the arts” and she is committed to ensuring that others have a positive experience when it comes to art.

How to enjoy more live performances on a teen budget?

The arts can be seen as a luxury or privilege for the wealthy. However, there are low-cost or free ways to capture the art experience. TeenTix is a nonprofit that partners with local organizations to offer significant discounts to teens. TeenTix works to “empower young people to take an active role in shaping their arts community,” and the organization is accomplishing that goal. Any teenager can sign up for a free TeenTix membership pass. The sign-up is super easy and the pass gives teens the ability to buy $5 tickets, day-of-show, at over 100 partner organizations in the greater Puget Sound region. Edmonds Center for the Arts and The Driftwood Players are on the list of art partners, which also includes the Seattle Opera and the Seattle Art Museum. Even better, on Sundays a TeenTix member can buy a $5 ticket for another person, such as a parent, which is an opportunity to create a lasting memory.

We are lucky to live in a place with an active arts culture. Just to name a few, there are popular arts festivals, a performing arts center, classes and workshops, and even a year-round rotating art exhibit in a library. At any moment in time, residents can experience local art. As one simple example, Mountlake Terrace Friends of the Arts is preparing to host its 45th Annual Arts of the Terrace Juried Art Show. The art will be displayed and open to the public on Sept. 20-27.

A shoutout to youth such as Alex and Lucy who are already having an impact on the local arts community.

Amelie LaPorte-Manahan is grateful to live in Edmonds. She is a junior at Seattle Prep High School where she is a part of the journalism club and Black Student Union. Amelie also plays varsity basketball and softball.