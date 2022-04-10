Teen yoga series at Yoga Sanctuary starting April 12

Yoga Sanctuary in Perrinville is offering a teen yoga series from 3-4 p.m. Tuesdays, April 12-May 17.
Participants ages 13-17 will learn how mindful movement and breathing exercises can help develop self-awareness, emotional resilience, healthy body image, positive thinking and compassion while learning the skills and tools needed for lifelong well being.
