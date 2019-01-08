Teens arrested after stealing handguns from Lynnwood gun store

1 of 3

Lynnwood police arrested two teenage males for stealing multiple guns from a Highway 99 gun store on Sunday, Jan. 6.

The two 16-year-old suspects entered Lynnwood Gun, located on the 20800 block of Highway 99, and were seen on video surveillance reaching behind the counter, into the display case and grabbing three handguns while the store employees were assisting other customers.

The two teenagers then ran from the store and were chased on foot by one of the store employees. When the employee caught up with them, the suspects dropped the stolen guns and continued to run away. A witness later spotted the suspects hiding behind the dumpster of a business and reported it to police.

Police arrived to find both suspects changing clothes behind the dumpster and arrested them without further incident. The two were charged with theft of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Two other individuals associated with the suspects were temporarily detained then released pending further investigation.

According to police, both suspects have a history of criminal activity, including assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and robbery.