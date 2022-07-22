Teens killed in Spruce Park shooting identified

The two teen boys who were murdered in a drive-by shooting at Spruce Park last week in Lynnwood have been identified as Jesus Sanchez Camunas Jr., 16, of Bothell, and Tidus K. Linville-Goodwin, 15, of Lynnwood.

Both boys were shot while they were at the park shortly after 9 p.m. on July 14. They were transferred to local hospitals where they later died from their injuries. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed gunshot wounds were the cause of death and ruled both deaths were homicides.

While no arrests have been made yet, Lynnwood police did locate and impound a vehicle believed to be associated with the crime – a 1996 Chevy Tahoe with a black front fender and hood with a white body. The Washington State license plate number is CBP4384.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this vehicle, and especially who was occupying it on July 14, to contact Detective Russ Sattarov at 425-670-5633. Detectives are also requesting businesses in the area to review any video they may have showing this vehicle.

The shooting of the teens occurred just a day after two other teens were shot on 164th Street Southwest – a few blocks away from the park. Those injuries were not life threatening and both victims are expected to make a full recovery.

“My heart goes out to these young people’s families,” Mayor Christine Frizzell said in statement. “The recent incidents of shootings in and near our city are cause for great concern and we take these events extremely seriously. We are working hard to address these issues now and into the future.”

Online fundraisers have been created for the families of both Linville-Goodwin and Sanchez Camunas Jr. to help cover funeral costs.