Tekken casuals gamer event March 16 at Alderwood Mall’s Wishes shop

Gamers with a deft hand have the chance to meet likeminded fans and show their fighting game prowess at bi-weekly Tekken casual competitions, one of which will be held from 6-10 p.m. on March 16. By “popular demand.”Seattle’s Tekken group has restarted the North Tekken Casuals and will be hosting them at local game and hobby shop Wishes, located at Alderwood Mall, 3000 184th St. S.W.

Gamers are asked to bring their own controllers for the Tekken 8 play session. Seattle Tekken has a larger roster of events, which can be viewed on its website’s calendar here.