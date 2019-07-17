Temporary changes planned at Lynnwood Transit Center for light rail construction

Sound Transit is making several temporary changes at the Lynnwood Transit Center to accommodate construction of the future Link light rail Lynnwood City Center Station.

Weekend traffic revisions may delays in Sound Transit and Community Transit routes. Commuters are asked to allow additional time to park and reach their buses.

Weekend closures on 46th Avenue West

Beginning Friday, July 19, 46th Avenue West (between 200th and the bus loop) will close on weekends for utility installation.

Closures will begin on Fridays at 9:30 p.m. and end Mondays at 4:30 a.m.

These weekend closures will be in place for approximately three months.

Temporary parking changes

Starting July 22, a section of parking in the Lynnwood Transit Center Park & Ride will be closed temporarily to install underground utilities. This closure will be in place for several months.

This is the first phase of on-going construction activities at Lynnwood Transit Center until the Lynnwood City Center light rail station opens in 2024.

For Link project information please visit soundtransit.org/LLE