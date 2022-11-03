Ten Lynnwood officers receive commendation letters for above-and-beyond performances

On Tuesday, Nov. 1, the Lynnwood Police Department honored some of its officers for the heroic work they do. Each of these officers received a letter of commendation for an action or performance above their normal duties.

The incidents included saving a male from jumping from a four-story parking garage, rescuing a woman from a violent assault and ensuring the evacuation of residents from an apartment building while it was on fire. In each of these incidents, the officers and sergeants took action at risk to their own safety to ensure the safety of others. The recipients were: Sergeant Chris Breault Sergeant Jamey Blakely Sergeant Jacob Shorthill Officer Tyler Gaskin Officer A.J. Burke Officer Charles Thayer Officer Matt Saul Officer Jordan Correa Officer Curtis Kojima Officer Robert Nichols