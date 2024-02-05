Terrace Summer Nights: Music accepting submissions

Mountlake Terrace Recreation and Parks is accepting submissions now from local bands and musicians.
The Call for Artist form at www.cityofmlt.com/2200 must be completed before 4 p.m. March 13. Selected artists will be notified in April, according to a news release.
Terrace Summer Nights: Music will take place in a relaxed, family-friendly setting. Performances will be from 4:30-7 p.m. July 11 and 25 at the Civic Campus and July 18 and Aug. 1 at Terrace Creek Park. These are free community events.
For more information, contact Events Coordinator Andrew Appelwick at 425-744-6287 or aappelwick@mltwa.gov.
