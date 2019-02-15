Thanks to one man’s help, Lynnwood Food Bank back in business Friday

1 of 4

After a two-day delay due to snow, the Lynnwood Food Bank will be distributing food on Friday, Feb. 15 — thanks to the efforts of a local general contractor.

Shaun Leiser, owner/operator of Shoreline-based SCL Enterprise, LLC, showed up with his tractor to clear snow from the food bank parking lot and most of its driveway Thursday. He said he decided to do something after he heard the food bank was in need of help.

“I just went on my own,” he said. “My wife saw it on KOMO News and I volunteered.”

Due to the snow and ice, the food bank was unable to provide food on its regular Wednesday distribution day to the 250 households who rely on it, said Director Alissa Jones.

“It’s been stressful,” she said. “We’ll be back to regular hours tomorrow though.”

The Lynnwood Food Bank will be providing assisted services for those requiring physical help from 2 p.m.-2:30 p.m. and regular services from 2:30-6:15 p.m., Jones said.

The weather has halted many of the food bank’s efforts to provide for those in need, Jones said. In addition to serving households, the food bank also helps 100 students at Edmonds Community College.

“They have a little food pantry themselves so they have some food,” she said. “But we bring fresh fruit, vegetables, eggs and meat.”

Jones said the food bank was also unable during the snow to fulfill its partnership with Isaiah 58 House which provides food to those who are homeless.

In addition, the food bank has struggled to find volunteers who can make it through the snow and ice, Jones said.

“Many of our volunteers are senior citizens,” she said. “And it’s hard for the average person to drive in the snow.”

However, not everyone was deterred, and braved the long walk up the driveway leading to the food bank and the piles of snow in the parking lot that reached 12 feet in some spots.

“We have given out emergency food boxes to people who could not wait two days,” she said. “Some walked, some parked and walked up the driveway.”

Those in need of the food bank’s services will not have to worry when they arrive on Friday. Thanks to Leiser, after four hours of work, the snow and ice is now cleared.

–Story and photos by Cody Sexton