Thanksgiving safety tips from Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office

As families gather to celebrate Thanksgiving, the Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office says it’s important to keep fire safety in mind to ensure a safe and joyful holiday. According to the National Fire Protection Association, Thanksgiving Day has the highest number of home-cooking fire incidents across the nation, and residential fires are approximately three times more likely to occur on this day than on any other day of the year.

The Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office offers the following fire safety tips:

Watch what you cook: Keep a close eye on cooking food, and never leave cooking appliances on when you are away from the cooking area.

Keep a fire extinguisher nearby: A fire extinguisher can be used on small fires.

Keep kids safe: Have some activities on hand to entertain children while you cook. Keeping them out of the kitchen will reduce the risk of burn injuries and help prevent fires.

Keep decorations out of the kitchen: While holiday decorations add to the festivities, they are best utilized outside of the kitchen. Keep combustibles at least three feet away from heat sources, including candles, fireplaces, and space heaters.

Use turkey fryers safely: Keep fryers on even ground at least 10 feet away from structures, and only fry thawed and dried turkeys.

Know how to respond: If using a pot to cook and its contents catch fire, do not move it. Place a lid over the top and turn off the heat source. Do not pour water onto burning grease or oil.

Keep guests prepared: Remind your guests about available exits in your home and inform them of your family’s escape plan and reunification point in the event of an emergency.

For more information, contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office at 360-596-3904.