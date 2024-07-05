The District July 9 to discuss public survey options

At its July 9 board meeting, the Lynnwood Public Facilities District is scheduled to discuss the process for conducting a public survey as well as review regular finances involving bond measures and cash flow. As the District is making major plans for its City Center project, a survey would allow planners to analyze public interest and wants.

The board will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 9 in the board room at 3815 196th St. S.W., Suite 136. The meeting is also available for viewing on Zoom at this link. Or One tap mobile: +12532050468,,86562632711# US