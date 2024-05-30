The Heart of Lynnwood: District’s redevelopment project topic of Lynnwood Chamber meeting June 12

Plans by the Lynnwood Public Facilities District — The District — to redevelop its 13-acre area around the Lynnwood Event Center is the topic of the next Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce luncheon Wednesday, June 12 at the Embassy Suites in Lynnwood.

The District’s Executive Director Janet Pope will provide an overview, details and artist renderings of this redevelopment project, The Heart of Lynnwood. The vision is to provide a unique Lynnwood retail experience with neighborhood retail stores, restaurants and coffee shops “that are exclusively Lynnwood,” including an expanded event center including an outdoor plaza and theater.

The chamber meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. June 12 at the Embassy Suites, 20610 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. Cost is $35 for chamber members and $40 for nonmembers. You can register here.