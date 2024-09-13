The history and importance of Hispanic Heritage Month

Every year, communities celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from Sept. 15-Oct. 15. We asked representatives from the Lynnwood-based Latino Educational Training Institute (LETI) to explain the history and importance of this month-long recognition.

Q: What is the significance of Hispanic Heritage Month and why it is celebrated from Sept. 15-Oct. 15?

A: The meaning of this celebration can be translated into three social benefits: Retention and pride in culture, a sense of belonging and identity, and mental health benefits. However, we also consider it important to mention the difference between Hispanic and Latino heritage.

While Hispanic heritage refers to a person who is originally from or descended from someone of a Spanish-speaking country, Latino heritage refers to a person who is originally from or descended from someone from a Latin American country. Based on our experience, our LETI staff and clients identify as being of Latino origin and descent, and their identified heritages are either Latino or Hispanic.

From a cultural point of view, this celebration promotes, generates and preserves a feeling of belonging, traditions, modes of behavior and language; but mainly, the sense of identity in our Hispanic/Latino community. This set of values ​​is essential to promote positive mental health in every first-generation Latino-Hispanic immigrant who comes to a foreign country, and the acculturation process is a source of great impact on their mental health.

For instance: This timeframe is significant because it covers the dates that many Central American countries celebrate the anniversary of their independence, which is a great example of cultural and identity pride.

But better yet, this celebration helps combat the fear of being discriminated against that first-generation Latino-Hispanic immigrants feel about expressing their cultural heritage or speaking their language. This has great negative impacts on new generations since it deprives their children of the ability to speak the language or celebrate their culture.

It is also a testament to the vitality of Hispanic communities and their significant role in reshaping the economic landscape of Snohomish County.

Finally, celebrating Latino and Hispanic Heritage Month nationally is crucial for our entire society as it helps us understand and appreciate the diversity that surrounds us.

Q: Can you talk about the growth of the Hispanic community in Snohomish County, and the contributions of the Hispanic/Latino population to the region’s economy?

A: After the pandemic, the Latino-Hispanic population grew in Snohomish County due to the high rental prices in many of the counties where residents used to live. According to the Washington State Office of Financial Management, there are 104,114 Latinos living in Snohomish County. This demographic surge is also a testament to the vitality of Hispanic communities and their significant role in reshaping the economic landscape of Snohomish County

The growth of the Hispanic population in the U.S. is also a notable trend. Jens Manuel Krogstad from Pew Research Center noted that, “Between 1970 and 2014, the number of Hispanics living in America grew by 592%.”

According to the Economic Alliance Snohomish County, “Hispanic businesses and chambers are invaluable contributors to the growth and prosperity of Snohomish County. The Washington State Commission on Hispanic Affairs states that Hispanics are making significant strides in various sectors, from agriculture to entrepreneurship. In 2015, they constituted one-third of all agriculture workers in the U.S. and over 25% of workers in construction. Moreover, Hispanics accounted for more than one in seven entrepreneurs in the U.S., highlighting their entrepreneurial spirit and contribution to business diversity.

Q: How can non-Hispanic residents participate in and learn from Hispanic Heritage Month activities in South Snohomish County?

A: We think that the best way is to be curious and interested in learning, interacting by participating or volunteering in local events announced in newspapers, radio, social media and schools, and also supporting Hispanic-owned businesses.

Q: How is Hispanic Heritage Month being celebrated in South Snohomish County this year?

A: Even though the Hispanic Heritage Month celebration is more than two decades old, there is not much promotion of this celebration in Snohomish County. However, in the last year we have seen more information and promotion of celebration events compared to other counties, such as Yakima County or King County, which host more events or celebrations.

Even more interesting, our Latino-Hispanic clients tell us that they are unaware of the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month activities in Snohomish County, so they prefer to go to the Seattle Center, which hosts cultural events such as Mexican Independence Day. That is why it’s important for city and county officials to seek the support of Latino-Hispanic organizations to promote this celebration, so non-Latino residents can learn about Hispanic Heritage. Only through promotion and awareness at the local government level will we see more movement around this celebration in the future.

Q: What is LETI doing in observance of Hispanic Heritage Month?

A: We celebrate our Latino-Hispanic heritage 365 days a year, starting with Latino empowerment through our Latino Leadership Initiative (LLI) program that seeks to promote new leaders in our community. We also promote our culture through folk dance classes, and by promoting the most important traditions that the Latin community celebrates together.

These include Day of the Dead (traditionally celebrated on Nov. 1 and 2, though other days, such as Oct. 31 or Nov. 6, may be included depending on the locality); Posadas (Dec. 16-24); Three Kings’ Day (Jan. 6); Children’s Day (April 30) and Latino Mother’s Day (May 10). In July, LETI celebrates our Latin and Hispanic heritage with our Latino Expo, which showcases a variety of cultural and gastronomic offerings typical of our Latin community.

Above all, we promote language retention. Since our services are mainly Spanish, our clients are confident in turning to us because they feel comfortable expressing their cultural identity.