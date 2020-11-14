The keys to providing more affordable housing? Money — and political will, county providers agree

To guide future funding priorities, the Verdant Health Commission has been gathering information from local leaders on a range of possible community needs, including behavioral health, food insecurity, vision care, transportation, domestic violence and housing. On Nov. 10, the commission held the last of these roundtable discussions, on housing, and the nine presenters — representing entities ranging from local nonprofits, to Edmonds College to the City of Edmonds — agreed that ensuring people have a home is the most important need to be addressed.

During the virtual presentation, each participant took turns answering a list of questions that Verdant had posed to them regarding their organization’s particular needs, and their opinions about how to address the need for affordable housing in Verdant’s service area.

Verdant has approximately the same footprint as the Edmonds School District, and serves about 180,000 people in Edmonds, Esperance, Woodway, Mountlake Terrace, Brier, Lynnwood, plus small pieces of Bothell and unincorporated Snohomish County. The Verdant Health Commission is the government overseeing South Snohomish County’s Public Hospital District No. 2. In addition to receiving rent for what is now Swedish Edmonds — the former Stevens Hospital that Verdant leased to Swedish Health Systems — Verdant owns some property in the hospital area, including the Krueger Clinic and the Value Village on Highway 99. That rent brings in about $11 million annually, and Verdant also receives about $2.4 million annually in tax dollars for operations and maintenance.

Verdant operates a wellness center in Lynnwood that offers a range of health-related programs, and also provides community grants for local health and wellness programs.

According to Jennifer Piplic, Verdant’s director of marketing and communications, the information gathered at the roundtables “will help commissioners determine how to shape the funding priorities for Verdant as they move forward with strategic planning for 2021-24.”

The first to speak during the housing roundtable– moderated by Verdant Superintendent Lisa Edwards — was Mark Smith, executive director of the Housing Consortium of Everett and Snohomish County. The organization represents about 50 member organizations, all with the goal of “increasing the supply of non-market, income-restricted housing in Snohomish County, built by non-profit affordable housing providers.”

Answering a Verdant-posed question about the organization’s unmet needs, Smith pointed to a 2018 Housing Snohomish County report that identified 10,552 low-income housholds in Verdant’s service area — Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and Woodway — that were spending more than 30%of their total income just on housing. That 30% is a nationally recognized threshold above which housing costs are considered unaffordable, he said.

Smith said that the main barriers to addressing a lack of affordable, income-restricted housing, fall into three categories:

It cannot be built by the private market. “You’ll often hear local elected officials talk about the public/private partnership to build housing,” Smith said. “That exists in that nonprofit affordable housing builders can loan through banks and get private equity from banks, but a private market builder cannot go to the bank, get a loan, build a bulding and charge rents low enough that low-income folks can afford, yet high enough to make a profit, which they need to do to stay in business.” Since about 1980, public funding at the federal and state level for affordable housing “has gone off a cliff…down,” he added.

Land use regulations, a topic that is " a bit controversial," Smith said. "Everyone thinks of the American Dream as buying a single-family home," he said. "Unfortunately, approximately 85% of all land zoned is zoned for single-family homes and only 15% for multifamily. Historically, that zoning has been used "to keep people of color out of white neighborhoods," he said. That statement led to a discussion among participants about the past practicc of "redlining" U.S. neighborhoods — a discriminatory practice that identified areas where banks would avoid investments based on community demographics.

NIMBY-ism, or "Not in My Back Yard" — defined as neighborhood opposition when an affordable housing project is proposed nearby.

“The best way to address this issue is simply to build more housing, that households of all incomes can afford,” Smith said. “It’s a supply-and-demand issue.”

Addressing the question of possible roles Verdant could play in meeting these challenges. Smith suggested the agency “designate 10% of your annual program budget for funding capital construction. That would become a robust source of funding for affordable housing,” he added. Verdant could also fund social services to support those who have housing, and help them “to build better lives,” Smith said.

Next to speak was Mary Anne Dillon, executive director of Snohomish County YWCA of Seattle, King, Snohomish. The organization operates seven sites in Snohomish County — four in South Snohomish County — which provide emergency shelter, longer-term and permanent supportive housing, inclulding 245 units of permanent housing in Everett, Lynnwood, Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace, Dillon said. In addition, the YWCA provides motel vouchers, and rent and utiity assistance for those in need. Addressing the main barriers to meeting the organization’s mission, Dillon said simply: “Income has not kept pace with housing costs, so we need to build safe accessible affordable housing and we need the funding to do so.”