The Local Music Scene: All about the holidays

It’s an Edmonds Kind of Christmas! And we even have our own song to enjoy it. Local Edmonds crooner (and motivational speaker, author, consultant and songwriter) Richard Taylor Jr. released a holiday album with a special holiday song written for Edmonds.

I had the opportunity to chat with Richard and learn a little bit more about him.

Richard loves the holidays, so much so that his Christmas tree goes up at the end of September and comes down at the end of March. He has released his first album as a Holiday EP with five songs, including two originals: An Edmonds Kind of Christmas and Christmas Eve, and three covers: What Christmas Means to Me, The Christmas Song, and Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.

Richard has been singing since he was a kid, growing up in Chicago. Despite getting tired of being forced to sing the same song over and over at the age of 5 he continued his singing path in high school where he was given opportunities for solo roles in multiple stage plays. He juggled football and the arts and found a passion for music. Despite being musically talented, his parents would talk about his plans to follow that path as just a “pipe dream.” After facing racism in his college music department, Richard chose to use his vocal gifts only with his church and joined a traveling gospel choir. During this time he had an amazing opportunity to sing background vocals for Trace Adkins. That experience showed him it was possible to be on the big stage in front of 10,000 people.

The experiences he had singing to large crowds showed him a taste of what could be, but there were still hurdles ahead and fears around following a pipe dream. In recent years, musical opportunities have come about again, and he can see that potential for himself. Opportunities like singing at last year’s tree lighting, and seeing what he has been able to build as a motivational speaker, are what he needed to take things to the next level with his music.

An Edmonds Kind of Christmas song was curated over the last three winters. Richard would sit and write down notes while watching holidays happen from a booth at Santa Fe Mexican Restaurant. All those notes came together to create a holiday song about his love for small towns. Growing up in Chicago, listening to the crooners like Frank and Nat singing about the big cities, Richard loved the idea of singing about a specific place and making those kinds of songs for small towns. Someday he plans to release a version of his song that can be relatable to other small towns.

Richard’s music will be branching out beyond the holidays in 2025. His first non-holiday song will be released right before Valentine’s Day, and he has another song scheduled to release in May for Mental Health Awareness month. Richard will keep working toward a full album for the summer.

Richard’s current ‘pipe-dream’ goal would be to sell out a venue like Climate Pledge. Richard tried out for American Idol when he was younger and had a dream of doing bigger tours and venues. Although the big venues would be fun, ultimately, he just wants his music to brighten someone’s day.

Richard’s advice to aspiring musicians: Embrace your sound and don’t be afraid to step up in moments of opportunity. Don’t let fear stop you from taking the opportunities.

Richard’s album release party is happening on Thursday, Dec. 5 at the Opera House. His CDs and his children’s book will be available this month.

My (other) recommendations for December, and a note:

There is a new website to keep track of live music happening around town: www.edmondslivemusic.com

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Engels Pub –Wood N Villians – 8-11 p.m.

Vinbero – John Pinetree – 7-8:30 p.m.

Edmonds Center for the Arts – Michael Cavanaugh’s Merry Rocking Christmas – 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 5

Salish Boathouse – The Blue Healers – 7-9 p.m.

Musicology Co – Luke Borchelt on tour – 8-9:30 p.m.

Dusted Valley Winery – Jake Bergevin – 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Edmonds Opera House – Richard Taylor Jr. – 7-9 p.m.

Edmonds Center for the Arts – Celtic Christmas – 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 6

Engels Pub –Joe Cook Blues Band– 9 p.m.-midnight

Saturday, Dec. 7

Musicology Co – John Pinetree – 6-7 p.m.

Engels Pub –Midnight Snack– 9-12 p.m.

Vinbero – Luigi & Co – 7-8:30 p.m.

Edmonds Center for the Arts – Christmas in Edmonds Mosaic Chorus – 3 and 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 8 –

Vinbero – Jazz Brunch! – noon-2 p.m.

Edmonds Center for the Arts – Kalani Pe’a’’s Hawaiian Christmas – 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Musicology Co – Karl Blau on tour – 8-9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 11

Engels – DNCR Band – 8-11 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 12

Salish Boathouse – The Battiste Brothers – 7-9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 13

Engels Pub – Lone State – 9 p.m.-midnight

Musicology Co – El Guanaco 5-7 p.m.

Musicology Co – Richard Taylor Jr 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Musicology Co – Matney Cook – 6-7 p.m.

Engels Pub – Scott E Lind – 9 p.m.-midnight

Sunday, Dec. 15

Edmonds Center for the Arts – Cascade Symphony Happy Holidays – 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 16

Edmonds Center for the Arts – Cascade Symphony Happy Holidays – 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 18

Engels Pub – Joshua Red Uttech – 8-11 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 19

Salish Boathouse – Bill Derry & the Sidekickers – 7-9 p.m.

Musicology Co – All Vinyl DJs featuring DJ MizRhi

Friday, Dec. 20

Dusted Valley Winery – – 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Engels Pub – After 4 Band– 9-p.m.-midnight

Salish Boathouse – Nicholas Russell – 7-9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21

Musicology Co – Washington Creative District – 6-7 p.m.

Engels Pub –The Weatherheads– 9-12 p.m.

Vinbero – Ricardo Valenzuela – 7-8:30 p.m.

Salish Boathouse – DJ Shane – 7-9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 22

Vinbero – Jazz Brunch – noon-1 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 27

Engels Pub –Rocket Bleach – 9 p.m.-midnight

Salish Boathouse – Steve Fletcher – 7-9 p.m.

Edmonds Center for the Arts – Take 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 28

Vinbero – Josiah Bogle – 7-8:30 p.m.

Engels Pub –Super Tonix – 9 p.m.-midnight

Salish Boathouse – Acoustic Avenue – 7-9 p.m.

Musicology Co – Soulcen – 6-7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Vinbero – Josiah Bogle – 7-8:30 p.m.

Engels Pub – 9 p.m. to midnight

Salish Boathouse – Acoustic Avenue – 7-9 p.m.

Enjoy the music!

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.