The Local Music Scene – August is going to be TASTE-y

We are heading into my favorite time of the year for music. Outdoor festivals are happening, and you can find live music every night of the week. Summer nights with great music can’t be beat.

I am especially excited for Taste Edmonds, Edmonds’ largest music festival on Aug 9, 10 and 11. This fundraising event brings together a fantastic curation of bands that are sure to please all ages and genre preferences. Add some great food, drinks and dancing, and we have all the best parts of a music festival here in our very own backyard.

Buy your passes now. There are single day tickets or three-day tickets. I plan to be there all three days since I don’t want to miss any of these bands. Here is the full lineup and a little bit about each band, and let us know who you are most excited to see.

Friday

2:30 p.m. – Tim Turner Band

Tim has been playing his unique and special brand of blues, rock and rhythm blues since the ’70s. Often found playing at casinos, clubs, pubs, lounges and festivals, the band has opened for the Dave Matthews Band, Johnny Winters and others. Always great to kick off your weekend a little early with some sunshine and blues.

4:15 p.m. – Cloud Cover

Get a little nostalgic for the mix of ’80s, ’90s and ’00s alternative rock hits when you watch this band. Think of your favorite: U2, REM, Cure, Blink-182, RHCP, Green Day, etc. Cloud Cover recently opened for Sweet Water and Mudhoney and are known for their ability to get people dancing and moving.

Band members include:

– Pat Good (vocals, guitar)

– Guy Ellis (guitar)

– Bob Grogan (bass, vocals)

– Ray Anderson (drums, vocals)

6:00 p.m. – Queen Mother | A Tribute to Queen

Prepare yourself for some amazing rock ballads and all your favorite covers from Queen. This show will get you stomping, singing and shouting along with the crowd. Queen Mother is a Seattle tribute band that brings the most epic Queen songs to life.

8:00 p.m. – Hell’s Belles

The world famous all female AC/DC tribute band that Angus Young himself has endorsed (Blender Magazine, 2003). Hell’s Belles has played thousands of shows across the world (I personally remember the first time I saw them play in Seattle way back in the ’00s, although perhaps that is dating me a bit). This will be a ‘stand up and rock your body out’ type show, featuring some of the best musicians in the world.

Band members include:

– Simona Bressi on drums, who is originally from Italy

– Adrian Conner on lead guitar, who had spent two decades with Hell’s Belles and many original projects

– Aisha Elmehdaoui on rhythm guitar, who is also in Bleed Together, a tribute to Soundgarden

– Jess Coram on rhythm guitar, who is originally from Australia

– Lauren Piston on lead vocals, who is also the front woman for Piston Ready

– Nicole Ridge on bass guitar, who also played in an all-female Black Sabbath tribute band and has side projects with Eye of Aquila and God Analog

Saturday

12:15 p.m. – School of Rock

Local School of Rock will be presenting their house band to showcase their talented students. School of Rock teaches instrumentation and vocals to kids and adults of all ages. It’s never too late or too early to learn a new instrument. Check out lessons here.

1:30 p.m. – Pure Halcyon

A five-piece modern rock band based in Bellingham, Wasington. With vocals similar to Hailey Williams, the band brings their own approach to hard-hitting rock. Recently, Pure Halcyon released a new EP (extended play) last December.

3:00 p.m. – Nikki & The Fast Times

Edmonds representing! Nikki & The Fast Times is Edmonds’ own ’80s tribute band. Playing all your favorite danceable songs from the raddest decade ever. Grab your checkered vans and come down and party.

Band members include:

– Nikki Okimoto Glaros (lead vocals)

– Johnny Glynn (lead guitar)

– Steve Szafran (bass)

– Scott Ely (drums)

– Mark Wilder (keyboard). Don’t miss this one, there will even be some special surprise guests sitting in.

4:30 p.m. – Miss Sydney & The Downtown Saints

Another fantastic Edmonds local band, Miss Sydney & The Downtown Saints. These songs will take you back even further with a mix of soul and rock and roll classics from the last 60 years.

Band members include:

– Sydney Englehart (lead vocalist)

– Gerald Johnson (bass guitar)

– Tyler Vander Ploeg (guitar)

– Ben Keller (drums)

6 p.m. – Prom Date Mixtape

Jump back to the ’80s for even more fun with Prom Date Mixtape. Prom Date Mixtape delivers on all your favorite decade-defining new wave, pop and rock tunes. Get transported back to the times of MTV, high school dances and clubs like Skoochies.

8 p.m. – The Little Lies

One of the best Fleetwood Mac tributes out there, The Little Lies will be headlining Saturday night with all your favorite Stevie and Lindsey covers. This supergroup of Seattle-area musicians is comprised of:

– Miranda Zickler (who also plays in the band Kuinka)

– Andrew Vait (SISTERS)

– Linzy Collins (Dream Patrol)

– Harry Wirth (Molasses)

– Cyra Wirth (Beautiful Freaks)

Sunday

12:30 p.m. – False Sense of Security

High energy rock from the ’80s, ’90s and beyond. The perfect way to shake off the previous two days and get your energy up and moving.

Band members include:

– Kirsten Daniels (lead vocals)

– Tyler Myers (bass)

– Jeff Nowlin (guitar and backing vocals)

– Tim 1 (guitars/keyboards/backing vocals/audio overlord)

– Tim 2 (drums/cymbals/more cymbals)

2:30 p.m. – 90’s Rewind

90’s Rewind plays all your favorite pop-rock songs from the ’90s. Think music like Alanis Morrissette, Stone Temple Pilots, The Cranberries, Tom Petty, Garbage, No Doubt, Gin Blossoms and more.

Band members include:

– Heather Witters (lead vocals)

– David Harlos (lead vocals and guitar)

– Chris Taylor (lead guitar, keyboard and backup vocals)

– Dru Garson (bass)

– Greg Garcia (drums)

4:15 p.m. – Laurel Canyon Legacy

Celebrating the explosion of popular music that came out of LA’s Laurel Canyon in the mid-’60s as folk music blended with rock and went electric. You will get to listen to your favorite songs by groups like the Eagles, The Byrds, Beach Boys, The Doors, Carly Simon, Neil Young and more.

Band members include:

– Leah Harris (vocals)

– Jakael Tristram (guitar/vocals)

– Chuck Dorsett (keys/vocals)

– Rick Jones (bass/vocals)

– Jeff Lockhart (drums)

6 p.m. – Nite Wave

Finish the weekend strong with everyone’s favorite New Wave band. Nite Wave has been playing together since 2011, growing a huge fan base and even opening for Billy Idol. You will hear your faves of the new wave, like INXS, Duran Duran and so much more.

Band members include:

– Michael (lead vocals/rhythm guitar/bass/keyboard)

– Jim (keyboard/vocals/bass)

– Jeff (drums)

– Evan (keyboard, vocals, bass)

– Dave (lead guitar/keyboard/vocals)

– Sid (bass)

My (Other) Recommendations for August

Thursday Aug. 1

Terrace Summer nights with Lori Hardman Band at Terrace Creek Park from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Green Drinks with the Sidekickers at Salish Boathouse from 6 to 8 p.m.

Friday Aug. 2

The Roper Romp Pub Crawl with local band One Love Bridge playing at 7 p.m. Come dance. Across the street from Salish Brewing on Dayton at the old opera house.

Saturday Aug. 3

– Evan DeVries at Main Street Commons from 12 to 2 p.m.

– Tether the Star at Musicology Co at 6 p.m.

– Benny Bassett at Vinbero at 7 p.m.

– Tollak Ollestad with Red House at Salish Boathouse from 6 to 9 p.m.

– Lounge Vultures at Engels Pub at 9 p.m.

Sunday Aug. 4

– Kelle Bradley at Main Street Commons from 4 to 6 p.m.

– Leslie and Josh at the Port of Edmonds Sunday Songwriter series from 2 to 4 p.m.

– Elias Kauhane at Salish Boathouse from 2 to 5 p.m.

– DownTown Mountain Boys at City Park from 3 to 4 p.m.

Tuesday Aug. 6

– The Jake Bergevin Duo at Hazel Miller from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Wednesday Aug. 7

– Mary McPage Birthday Bash at Engels Pub at 7 p.m.

– Josiah Bogle at Vinbreo at 7 p.m.

– EWHS Jazz down at Sea Notes at the Port of Edmonds from 6 to 8 p.m.

Thursday Aug. 8

– Stephcynie at Hazel Miller from 4 to 6 p.m.

– MTHS Jazz at Sea Notes at Port of Edmonds from 6 to 8 p.m.

Friday Aug. 9

– Psydela at Musicology Co from 6 to 7 p.m.

– The Footstompers at Salish Boathouse from 6 to 9 p.m.

– Ken Reid Band at Engels at 9 p.m.

Saturday Aug. 10

– Harris Face at Musicology Co from 6 to 7 p.m.

– Rico V at Vinbero at 7 p.m.

– The Pilchuck Boyz at Salish Boathouse from 6 to 9 p.m.

– Graceland Manila at Engels at 9 p.m.

Sunday Aug. 11

– Rico V at the Port of Edmonds Sunday Songwriter series from 2 to 4 p.m.

– The Blue Healers from 2 to 5 p.m. at Salish Boathouse

– The Highlife Band at City Park from 3 to 4 p.m.

Tuesday Aug. 13

– Jean Lenke at Hazel Miller Plaza from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Wednesday Aug. 14

– E Pruitt at Vinbero starting at 7 p.m.

– Blue Healers at Engels at 8 p.m.

– EWHS Jazz at the Port of Edmonds from 6 to 8 p.m.

Thursday Aug. 15

– Reid Jamieson & CVN at Hazel Miller plaza from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

– Clothing Optional, Manic Pixie Dream Boat and Dr. Sanders at Darrell’s Tavern in Shoreline. Doors open at 8 p.m.

Friday Aug. 16:

– Stoned America at Salish Boathouse from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

– Lone State at 7 p.m.

– Jake Bergevin at Dusted Valley Winery from 5 to 8 p.m.

– Deep Sea Jazz at the Port of Edmonds from 6 to 8 p.m.

– Super Tonix at Engels at 9 p.m.

Saturday Aug. 17

– Matthew Beck at Musicology Co from 6 to 7 p.m.

– Saint John at Vinbero at 7 p.m.

– Summer Music Fest at Salish Boathouse with:

– Monkey Fight Band from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

– Tom Buenger from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

– Joel Astley Band 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

– Eric Rice at Engels at 9 p.m.

Sunday Aug. 18

– Local group Tether the Star and songwriter Jordan Campbell at the Port of Edmonds Sunday Songwriter series from 2 to 4 p.m.

– Criminal Squirrel Orchestra at City Park from 3 to 4 p.m.

– Summer Music Fest at Salish Boathouse with:

– Nicholas Russell from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

– The Flaming Pies from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

– The True Romans from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday Aug. 20

– Chimacum Creek at Hazel Miller Plaza from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Wednesday Aug. 21

– Richard Taylor and Friends at Vinbero at 7 p.m.

– Jomomma at Engels at 8 p.m.

Thursday Aug. 22

– Greenwood Music Collective at Hazel Miller Plaza from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

– Filthy Traitors, Late Night Shiner and Cherry Dragon at Darrell’s Tavern in Shoreline. Doors open at 8 p.m.

Friday Aug. 23

– The Dogtones at Salish Boathouse from 6 to 9 p.m.

– Larry Murante at Vinbero from 7 to 9 p.m.

– Scott E. Lind at Engels at 9 p.m.

Saturday Aug. 24

– Sheryl Wiser at Musicology Co from 6 to 7 p.m.

– Sugar Push at the Salish Boathouse from 6 to 9 p.m.

– Treehouse at Engels at 9 p.m.

Sunday Aug. 25

– Sheri Greimes at the Port of Edmonds Sunday Songwriter series from 2 to 4 p.m.

– Ranger and The Re-Arrangers at Hickman Park from 3 to 4 p.m.

– Justin Kausal Hayes at Salish Boathouse from 2 to 5 p.m.

Tuesday Aug. 27

– ADEFUA West African Dance at Hazel Miller from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

– Open Mic at Engels at 8 p.m.

Wednesday Aug. 28

– Beclynn at Vinbero at 7 p.m.

– After 4 Band at Engels and 8 p.m.

Thursday Aug. 29

– MTHS Jazz at Sea Notes at the Port of Edmonds from 6 to 8 p.m.

– The Things You Forgot, Guilded Lilly and The Stravinsky Riots at Darrell’s Tavern in Shoreline. Doors open at 8 p.m.

Friday Aug. 30

– Lisa Moffatt at Dusted Valley Winery from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

– The Lumberjax at Salish Boathouse from 6 to 9 p.m.

– Deep Sea Jazz at the Port from 6 to 8 p.m.

– Grunion at Engels at 9 p.m.

Saturday Aug. 31

– Up and coming band No Shame at Musicology Co from 6 to 7 p.m.

– Jamie Findlay & Brent Jensen Duo at Vinbero

– Lyric Thief at Salish Boathouse from 6 to 9 p.m.

– The Dogtones at Engels at 9 p.m.

– Steel Magic Northwest at the Port of Edmonds from 6 to 8 p.m.

Enjoy the music!

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.