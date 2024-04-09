The Local Music Scene for April – Location, location, location

As the saying goes, location is everything. And for music Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood are stepping it up with more and more locations to enjoy live music. For the month of April, we will be highlighting many of the great places to enjoy live music in the area.

In addition, I have a wonderful guest writer to join in the fun; musician, music agent/producer, private investigator and author Alan Hardwick contributes to the local music scene in many ways, including helping out on this article.

A full list of locations can be found at the bottom of this article; May will be back to featuring local artists.

———

By Alan Hardwick

The Sound of Music Flourishes: A Symphony of Local Businesses and Community Spirit

A melodious wave is sweeping through the streets of Edmonds, marking a post-pandemic era where live music has found a harmonious home in the heart of this art-loving community.

From cozy pubs to elegant restaurants and vibrant street festivals, the city is singing a new tune of cultural enrichment and artistic vibrancy.

Live is life

Attending a live music show is never just about the music: It’s about the shared experience of an artist and an audience.

Music lovers seek out live performances to create valuable and lasting memories. Most people can recall their first concert, the time they saw their favorite artist, when they got their T-shirt signed by the lead guitarist, or when they were amazed at an opening act nobody had ever heard of before.

By providing new live music venues, businesses in Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace are contributing to the growth of local talent, providing up-and-coming musicians the chance to perform live, gain exposure, and build a fan base.

Some of the most famous bands got their start this way, all because a bar, restaurant or retail store put up a stage.

A growing chorus of venues

Recent years have seen a crescendo of businesses in the area stepping up to support live music. Joining the long-standing musical patrons like Engels Pub and A Very Taki Tiki are a variety of new establishments.

Salish Boathouse, led by the energetic and creative spirit of Jeffrey Barnett with help from Dano Mac Productions, now resonates with the sounds of local artists and regional bands multiple times every week. Musicology, the brand new vintage record store, has become a hub for eclectic musical tastes, offering everything from live jazz to indie pop. (Note: Author Rachel Gardner is the owner of Musicology.)

Kelnero, Vinbero, and Bar Americana are not only advancing the artistry of craft cocktails, but are actively sponsoring new, aspiring musicians as well as touring acts and full-time performers who come through the region.

Then there’s Calypso, where internationally acclaimed DJs merge Caribbean beats with the Pacific Northwest vibe, creating a unique auditory experience on the fly.

And there’s more, like Peace of Mind Brewing, O’Finnegan’s Pub, Cabernets & IPA’s, North City Bistro — establishments are beginning to add live music not simply to attract new customers, but to support the connections between artists and people in the community.

Edmonds specific

Edmonds Center for the Arts: A cultural beacon

The Edmonds Center for the Arts continues to be a cultural beacon for northern Puget Sound, sponsoring national headliners and local talents in its annual lineup. This commitment not only enriches the city’s cultural fabric but also positions Edmonds as a key player in the Washington music scene.

PorchFest: Community strings attache

The Edmonds PorchFest, an all-volunteer grassroots organization founded in 2023, is set to make an even bigger splash this year.

With more homes and businesses participating, this event transforms local porches, front yards, and storefronts into stages, creating a tapestry of tunes that blankets the city in musical warmth.

ArtWalk: A harmonious blend of arts and music

The monthly Edmonds ArtWalk is not just a visual feast; it’s also an auditory delight. Several businesses contribute to this cultural event by offering live music, blending tunes with the visual arts, and enhancing the sensory experience of attendees.

Edmonds: Washington’s first Creative District

It’s no coincidence that all this is happening in Washington’s first designated Creative District. This title is a testament to the city’s commitment to fostering an environment where arts and entertainment not only survive but thrive.

The thriving music scene in Edmonds is a clear indication that the city is not just living up to this title but is setting a benchmark for others to follow.

A symphony of community and culture

What sets Edmonds apart in its musical journey is the community’s involvement and enthusiasm. Each chord struck in these various venues resonates with the spirit of togetherness, creativity, and a shared love for the arts.

As live music continues to flourish in this picturesque city, it’s not just the businesses that are in the spotlight; it’s the community’s collective spirit that truly shines.

The future sounds promising

With a calendar packed with musical events and a community eager to support and enjoy them, the future of Edmonds’ music scene looks as bright as a sunny day on Puget Sound.

In an era of Artificial Intelligence (AI), people are craving experiences that are real. Live music connects people in a uniquely powerful way; there is simply nothing like it. This growing trend of live music not only entertains but also strengthens the bonds within the community, helping Edmonds to become a beacon of cultural and artistic excellence in the Pacific Northwest.

So whether it’s attending a free show, paying a cover, buying a ticket, or picking up that old guitar and stepping on stage, anyone can play a part in growing another beautiful part of this truly beautiful community.

Thank you, Alan, for this lovely contribution.

———

Rachel’s list of local venues to check out for live music this month:

You can often find me out enjoying a local show. You can find music around town on almost every night of the week. Here are my go-to stops:

Salish Boathouse – Thursday Night Series features artists every week, there are occasional Friday night sets and Saturday nights often have live music. Check out the full schedule here.

Vinbero – Music often on Wednesdays with an expanding schedule, follow on social media for more information.

Il Viale – A curated collection of songwriters every third Thursday for Art Walk. Grab a drink and listen in on the amazing talent that is highlighted every third Thursday.

Peace of Mind Brewing – a variety of live acts, karaoke and other options at this Lynnwood location. Events are updated on the website.

Engels – music almost every night of the week, and karaoke weekly, the calendar stays updated on the website.

North City Bistro – often ticketed events bringing in jazz artists (and other genres) from around the area. A great location a little south of us to see an intimate show.

Aurora Borealis – Location on Highway 99 featuring lots of bigger acts. Calendar stays up to date on the website. Local bands like the Jazz Punishments play here monthly.

The Hidden Door – In Shoreline, this location often has local bands and a good variety on the calendar.

Musicology Co – Live music in a record shop every Saturday from 6-7, free and all ages. Calendar stays up to date on the website.

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.