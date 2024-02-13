The Local Music Scene for February — Songwriters take center stage

Il Viale is hosting the songwriter event of the month this Thursday, Feb. 15. The Songwriter Night, held the third Thursday of each month as part of Art Walk Edmonds, hosts a curated selection of songwriters performing a small selection of music in an intimate setting.

Il Viale sets the stage perfectly with low lighting, seating and standing area right by the performer, and expert sound support to maximize the space. I had the pleasure of experiencing January’s event and highly recommend the experience.

The best way to experience Songwriter Night is to first stop in Bar Americano and order one of their perfectly crafted specialty drinks, then head through the back hallway to the Il Viale cafe. Choose seating here or you can enjoy the music from some of the secret nooks in Bar Americano.

Each month has a new mix of songwriters to experience. January had a lovely mix of genres and talent and at one point the whole room was singing along; February will be a new group and a new experience.

Support the artists and the venues and enjoy this lovely monthly event. The Songwriter Night has been curated by local musician Jordan Campbell, who recently released a full album called Naive Melody Tattoo.

My recommendations for February:

• Wednesday, Feb. 14 – John Pinetree’s newest release will be live on Bandcamp; be the first to listen.

• Thursday, Feb. 15 – Songwriter Night at Il Viale from 6-8 p.m. or

Thursday February 15th – DJ Modish Mark at Musicology Co. from 5-7 pm

• Friday, Feb. 16 – Beclynn and CJ at Salish Sea Boathouse

• Saturday, Feb. 17 – The Swaggerlies’ newest release will be live on Bandcamp; be the first to listen and check them out at Tony V’s in Everett.

• Thursday, Feb. 22 – Lyle Ronglein as part of the Thursday Night Series at Salish Sea Boathouse

• For aspiring musicians – Open Mic Wednesdays at Peace of Mind Brewing

Enjoy the music!

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.