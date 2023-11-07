The Local Music Scene for November: New album release by local musician

Local musician Jordan Campbell has released a new album. The album is available now on bandcamp (always a great way to support artists as the artists actually get paid) and I highly recommend you give it a listen.

If you prefer to hear it live there will be a release show happening at the Filson store in Ballard on December 9th. The show will be free and for all ages.

Jordan grew up with music around him, his dad is a drummer, and his uncle plays guitar; he was surrounded by music and received his first guitar at the age of 11. Soon after started playing in bands with his friends as a teen, already writing their own songs. He grew up in Pheonix, Ariz. and followed a fellow guitarist up to Seattle in 2013. The first summer in the northwest the two of them were keen to have a garage space to practice music, which is how they ended up in Edmonds. Jordan continued on in the area and has since made Edmonds his home.

This album is Jordan’s first full album release and lyrically tells an incredibly personal and special story to him.

The album is a love story about the journey of how he met and fell in love with his wife. This journey started in 2017 through Instagram, leading to a dream week of adventure and connection.

They then met again in Phoenix with Jordan’s family and then he flew out to Virginia, which inspired the song June Moon. Originally Jordan had planned on naming the album Dream Week but settled on Naïve Melody Tattoo as it fit the multifaceted theme of the songs, a combination of an homage to the Talking Heads and how they recorded a song by mixing up musicians and instruments, the theme of having a beginner mindset or innocence in love, and adding in the juxtaposition of the permanence of a tattoo and the permanence of finding your forever person.

You may have seen Jordan play live at Taste Edmonds this summer. He shared that Taste Edmonds was a particularly meaningful gig for him and the band as many of the songs he performed that night had been written while living in a house across the street from Frances Anderson center on Dayton. Premiering them so close to where they were written made it that much more meaningful.

The album started recording in January of 2023 and was completed this summer. Jordan Cunningham produced the record and is also the electric guitarist.

The rest of the band is made up of local musicians, drummer Alex Masic and bassist Sean Rohrich, who also plays solo shows and has a solo project released on Spotify (highly recommend giving it a listen).

Jordan was a delight to chat with and has such a positive approach to music. His advice to aspiring musicians out there, go for your dreams and believe in yourself, life is more fun because of it.

https://jordanwcampbell.bandcamp.com/album/naive-melody-tattoo-2

My recommendations for November:

• For aspiring musicians: Open Mic Wednesdays at Peace of Mind Brewing

• Wednesday, Nov. 8 – Jazz Punishments Big Band is playing at Aurora Borealis Event Center in Shoreline. This local group features alumni of the Edmonds-Woodway High School jazz program.

• Tuesday, Nov. 14 – Engels Pub is featuring Joshua Red Uttech’s fantastic guitar skills and vocals. Check out his newest release at his website and you will see why this is a can’t-miss evening.

• Saturday, Nov. 18 – A very special guest visiting from Nashville, Mike Younger will be playing an intimate show at Vinbero. Make your reservations now.

• Wednesday, Nov. 29 – Vinbero will be hosting an evening of music featuring local songwriters Beclynn and CJ Migas

Enjoy the music!

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.