The Local Music Scene for September: Take a chill pill — There’s still time to catch this local band

If you love ’80s music (like me) and love a good band story (like me) then you must keep reading. I have been following Nikki and the Fast Times since they formed, and to be honest I had a full fan-girl moment when I got to meet them all in person. The band welcomed me to one of their practices recently. They were practicing in a garage in Edmonds, staying true to being an iconic ’80s band. I listened outside for a bit before meeting the group, I wanted to take a minute to enjoy their jam before interrupting with my questions.

The band is made up of John Glynn on guitar, Steve Szafran on bass, Mark Wilder on keyboards, Scott Ely on drums, and Nikki Glaros on vocals. John, Scott, Mark and Steve had played together over the years in various ways, sometimes just jamming in garages and a few of them even came together to form the band Hoodway (from Woodway). They had been spending more time jamming when they decided it was time to search for their perfect lead singer. They posted on My Edmonds Neighbors, looking for someone who had a similar love of nostalgic music. Nikki Glaros responded, auditioned and it was a fit. The group of guys were excited to have a strong female lead singer, a very authentic nod to the emerging vocalists fronting bands in the eighties. Nikki and the Fast Times focuses on eighty’s covers, including everything from new wave to hair metal. They each like to add songs to the mix and treat the band as a democracy, everyone gets a voice on what makes it on the final set list.

When you see the band perform its easy to tell that there is a lot of talent there. Each member is a talented musician and one of them even does it for a full-time career. Mark Wilder, the keyboardist, is a full-time musician, producing music for tv shows and sports. But this doesn’t slow him down from playing for fun.

The Fast Times group just formed a few years ago but they are taking over the local music scene quickly. Some of their favorites since they got together have been playing at the Salish Boathouse, headlining Porchfest last year and performing at Taste Edmonds. In the future they are hoping to do more corporate events and maybe add in some weddings and more private parties. Their dream would be to play the Triple Door and more headliner shows. They might not be going on a national tour anytime soon but you should expect to see them around the Northwest as more people get to know their awesomeness.

You can catch Nikki and the Fast Times headlining at Porchfest Edmonds on Sept. 9, and then at Salish Boathouse on Saturday, Sept. 23. Make sure to say hi and follow on Facebook and Instagram. This is definitely a can’t miss band!

My Recommendations for September:

Saturday Sept. 9 – PorchFest Edmonds – various musicians performing all day

Sunday Sept. 10 – Edmonds Car Show – featuring various musical acts, including local favorite One Love Bridge

Friday Sept. 15 and Saturday, Sept. 16– Edmonds Oktoberfest, featuring multiple local bands and artists.

Saturday, Sept. 23 – Salish Boathouse featuring Nikki and the Fast Times

Enjoy the music!

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.