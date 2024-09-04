The Local Music Scene – Let’s get FEST-ive with September festivals

September brings in a change of weather, a change of schedules for many people and some of Edmonds’ favorite festivals!
PorchFest Edmonds
PorchFest Edmonds, the first weekend of September, highlights music and community through a walkable music festival. There are almost 70 performances happening this Saturday, Sept. 7 in downtown Edmonds. The full lineup and updated map can be found on the website. Here are the currently scheduled performances, followed by a map that shows the location corresponding with the list number:
|#
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|PERFORMERS *
|GENRE
|TIPS
|1
|MAIN STAGE @ Field
|524 Main St
|1-2 Lori Hardman Band
|Singer/ Songwriter w/ full band
|1
|MAIN STAGE @ Field
|524 Main St
|2:10-3:25 Beclynn
|Singer/ Songwriter/
Acoustic Guitar
|Venmo @Beclynnmusic
|1
|MAIN STAGE @ Field
|524 Main St
|3:35-4:50 Moonghost
|Blues & Classic Rock w/ a twist
|1
|MAIN STAGE @ Field
|524 Main St
|5-6 Nikki & The Fast Times
|80’s Rock
|Venmo @NikkiGlaros
|2
|Fire & the Feast
|526 Main St
|2-3 Highlight Quartet
|Barbershop Quartet
|Venmo @HighlightQuartet
|2
|Fire & the Feast
|526 Main St
|3-4 Primetime Quartet
|Barbershop Quartet
|Paypal PrimeTimeQuartet@gmail.com
|3
|Stillhouse Coffee
Main Street Commons
|558 Main St
|2-3:30 Ella Eastland
|Singer/ Songwriter/
Acoustic Guitar
|3
|Stillhouse Coffee
Main Street Commons
|558 Main St
|3:30-5 Magic Key: Unlocking the Joy of Ukulele
|Swinging Ukulele Family Entertainment
|4
|Kelnero
|545 Main St
|2-2:45/ 3:30-4:15 Steve “Seattle” Mason
|Singer, Storyteller, Guitarist
|Venmo @SteveSeattle
|4
|Kelnero
|545 Main St
|2:45-3:30/ 4:15 Paul Haas
|Singer/songwriter acoustic guitar
|5
|Residence
|555 Main St
|3-5 Escape Quartet
|Barbershop Quartet
|Venmo @Jessica-Brady-47
|5
|Residence
|555 Main St
|3-5 Raintones Quartet
|Barbershop Quartet
|Venmo @Megant138
|6
|Edmonds Historical Museum
|118 5th Ave N
|3-4 Third Harbor
|Irish & Celtic traditional & original
|Venmo @Dennis-Burkhardt-3
|6
|Edmonds Historical Museum
|118 5th Ave N
|4-5:00 Gage Berger
|Blues-infused guitar driven rock and roll
|Venmo @gageberger38
|7
|Rebekah’s Boutique
|404 Main St
|3 Harps, Please
|Folk Harp Ensemble
|Venmo @Harps-Please
|7
|Rebekah’s Boutique
|404 Main St
|4-5 Harry Sills
|singer-songwriter
original and cover songs
|Venmo @harrysills
|8
|Salt & Iron
|321 Main St
|2-5 Richard Taylor & Friends
|Singer/songwriter w/acoustic
w/ a side of Ted talk
|Venmo @rltaylorjr
|9
|Dusted Valley Wine Bar
|201 Main St
|2-3:00 Electric Monkey
|Folk/ Rock acoustic
|Venmo @electricmonkeyband
|9
|Dusted Valley Wine Bar
|201 Main St
|4-5 Natural Israel & The Bellfounders
|Acoustic/ Roots
|Venmo @Natural-Israel
|10
|Graphite Arts Center
|202 Main St
|2-3:15 Davenjoanna
|Jazz & Blues singer/songwriter
|Venmo @Joanna-Glover-6
|10
|Graphite Arts Center
|202 Main St
|3:35-4:50 L.A. Lyons and John Peekstok
|Singer-songwriter duo
|Paypal
|11
|Soaring Heart
|111 Main St
|2-3 Rusty Cage
|Country trio
|Venmo @Darryl-Miller-26
|12
|Calypso Edmonds
|109 Main St
|2-3 The Disposable Lovers
|Singer/ Songwriter/
Acoustic Guitar
|Venmo @colbyrjackson
|12
|Calypso Edmonds
|109 Main St
|3-4 Leah Johnson with
Rick Johnson & Tod Brueske
|Singer with Acoustic Guitar
|Venmo @Leahhh_Johnson
|13
|Camp Vintage
|122 4th Ave S
|2-3:20 Joseph Pennell
|Acoustic Singer Songwriter
|Venmo @Joe-pennell-1
|13
|Camp Vintage
|122 4th Ave S
|3:30-4:50 Kellee Bradley Band
|Folk Rock
|Venmo @kellee-bradley
|14
|Residence
|117 4th Ave N
|2-3:30 Mosquito Fleet
|Americana, bluegrass, folk, old time
|Venmo @markdemaray18
|15
|Rick Steves Europe
|130 4th Ave N
|3:30-5 4EachOther
|Folk, Rock & Blues
Acoustic Guitar & Harmonica
|Venmo @EdmondsFoodBank
|16
|Sugarology
|133 4th Ave N
|2-3:15 Tether the Star
|singer/ songwriter duo
|Venmo @maerylanahan
|17b
|North Sound Church
|404 Bell St.
|2-4 Hannah Liz
|Singer/ Songwriter/
Acoustic Guitar
|Venmo @hannahlizmusic1
|17a
|North Sound Church
|201 4th Ave N
|4-5 Jake Darrow
|Vocal jazz w/full band
|Venmo @JakobDarrow
|18
|Residence
|305 4th Ave N
|2-3 McCandless
|Acoustic harmony w/ guitars
|18
|Residence
|305 4th Ave N
|3-4 The Stumbling Fiddler Band
|Celtic/Irish/Pub band
|Venmo @The_Stumbling_Fiddler
|19
|Edmonds Center for the Arts
|410 4th Ave N
|2-4 John Pinetree &
The Yellin’ Degenerates
|Blues, jazz, funk and soul,
mixed Americana original
|Venmo @pinetree-music
|19
|Edmonds Center for the Arts
|410 4th Ave N
|4-5 Clouds Over Risa
|Singers w/ acoustic guitars
|Venmo @Ryan-Smith-1095
|20
|Residence
|416 Daley St
|2-3 Rachael Menzie
|Singer/songwriter w/ acoustic guitar
|Venmo @rachaelmenzie
|20
|Residence
|416 Daley St
|4-5 Lito Castro Duo
|Fingerstyle Guitarist
w/ Guest Singer
|21
|Ombu Salon & Spa
|121 3rd Ave N
|2-5 Club Clover
|Jazz, Funk, Soul
|Venmo @MatthewVo29
|22
|Residence
|224 2nd Ave N
|2-3 Alisha Aufai
|Singer/ Songwriter/
Acoustic Guitar
|Venmo @Alisha-Aufai
|22
|Residence
|224 2nd Ave N
|3:15-4 Heather McQuarrie
|Singer w/ acoustic guitar & ukulele
|Venmo @heathermcq
|23
|Residence
|227 2nd Ave N
|2-3 Holly Dean
|Singer inspired by old country stars
|23
|Residence
|227 2nd Ave N
|3-4 Steven Cristol
|Folk Rock Classics
|Venmo @EdmondsFoodBank
|24
|Residence
|300 2nd Ave N
|2:15-3:15 KIMCO
|Classic rock from the 70s and 80s reimagined
|24
|Residence
|300 2nd Ave N
|4-5 The Honeyjacks
|Americana, Bluegrass & Old Country
|25
|Residence
|410 2nd Ave N
|2:15-3:15 Jerry Wirkkala
|Mediterranean Influenced
Acoustic Guitar
|25
|Residence
|410 2nd Ave N
|3:15-4 The Fenway Fiddler
|Electric violinist and arranger
|Venmo @Matthew-Spaziani
|26
|Residence
|423 2nd Ave N
|2-5 Mike Buchman &
Charles Trafford
|Singer/ Songwriter/
Acoustic Guitar
|Venmo @mike-buchman-7
|27
|Residence
|426 2nd Ave N
|3-4 Tom Melancon
|Acoustic/ electric Americana Singer/Songwriter
|Venmo @Tom-Melancon-1
|28
|Residence
|346 Sunset Ave N
|2-3 Gregory Poe
|Singer/ Songwriter/
Acoustic Guitar
|Venmo @gregory-poe
|28
|Residence
|346 Sunset Ave N
|3-4 Good Vibes Duo
|Acoustic Duo with vocals, guitar, percussion
|Venmo @Julie-Davidson-10
|29
|Residence
|332 Sunset Ave N
|2:15 Waltzerr
|Indie Rock Band
|Venmo @waltzerrband
Cashapp $waltzerrband
|29
|Residence
|332 Sunset Ave N
|3:15 Rein.Likely
|Folk/ Pop 3-piece
|Venmo @rein-likely
|30
|Residence
|310 Sunset Ave N
|2:30-3:30 Trash Panda Go Kart
|power-twee raccoon duo
|Venmo @zinniasu
Cashapp $zinniasu
|30
|Residence
|310 Sunset Ave N
|3:30-4:30 Kearsa
|Eclectic originals
|31
|Residence
|531 Dayton St
|2-5 Pilot Seat
|3-piece acoustic unplugged set
|Venmo @ebloom12
|32
|Cafe Louvre
|210 5th Ave S
|2-3:20 Ukulele206
|Ukulele Hawaiian & pop
|Venmo @Raymond-Sismaet
|32
|Cafe Louvre
|210 5th Ave S
|3:30-5 Johnny C
|Jazz Guitar / Vocal
|Venmo @john-chiecsek
|33
|Vinbero
|203 5th Ave S
|2-3 Rey Mendoza & Tamara Charles
|Singer/Songwriter Acoustic Duo w guitar/harmonica
|33
|Vinbero
|203 5th Ave S
|3-4 Cute Young Man
|Alternative Hip Hop
|Venmo @Willis-Gross
|33
|Vinbero
|203 5th Ave S
|4-5 Dusty Spurs
|Singer/ songwriter/ acoustic/ country
|Venmo @Kawika-Jarman
|34
|Pear Tree Consignment
|315 5th Ave S
|2-3 Matthew Ball
|Singer/songwriter w/ acoustic guitar
|Venmo @anjulijball
|34
|Pear Tree Consignment
|315 5th Ave S
|3-4 CJ Migas
|Acoustic guitar & vocals
|Venmo @cherie-migas
|35
|Musicology
|420 5th Ave S
|2-3 Mid Century Mods
|Pop/Rock Originals
|Venmo @Todd-Marvin-2
|35
|Edmonds Vitamins & Herbs
|420 5th Ave S
|3-4 Kuwaisiana
|Alt Arab Rock Band
|Venmo @plus-aziz
|35
|Musicology
|420 5th Ave S
|4-5 Monkey Fight Band
|Unique Blend on Classic Hits
|36
|Walnut Street Coffee
|410 Walnut St
|2-5 David Bazan
|Indie Rock
|Venmo @david-bazan
Edmonds Oktoberfest
The following weekend — starting Friday, Sept. 13 — will be the annual Edmonds Oktoberfest sponsored by Edmonds Rotary. The lineup kicks off Friday and music goes until Saturday night:
Friday:
4 p.m. – Bonnie Birch Band
Bonnie Birch plays a variety of music on an accordion.
5:30 p.m. – Smilin Scandanavians
Known as one of the most popular polka bands around, the Smilin Scandinavians plays a mix of Midwestern polka, Scandinavian folk, traditional country western, Dixieland and big band swing.
7 p.m. – Robbie Dee’s Tribute to Elvis
Local legend and entertainer Robbie Dee will be performing his fantastically entertaining Elvis tribute.
8:30 p.m. – Who’s Your Daddy
Local dance favorites Who’s Your Daddy will be closing the night out with their danceable favorites from past decades.
Saturday:
1:00 p.m. – BBGB
The Bavarian Beergarden Band will be providing authentic German, Austrian, and Swiss music!
2:30 p.m. – Joshua Red Uttech
A singer/songwriter, Josh brings a variety of pop, rock, country and originals to his performances.
4:00 p.m. – Lion of Judah Band
Bringing a mix of Dancehall, Calypso, Roots and Reggae; sure to get people up and dancing.
5:30 p.m. – The Band LeLe
Local trio bringing harmonies and pop folk originals to delight the ears!
7:00 p.m. – The Encounters
Local rock and roll favorites The Encounters play a mix of everyone’s classic rock favorites.
8:30 p.m. – Guy Johnson
Performing a wide variety of classic hits from the 50’s through the 80’s sure to get you singing along.
My (Other) recommendations for September, and a note:
There is a new website to keep track of live music happening around Edmonds: www.edmondslivemusic.com
Wednesday Sept. 4 –
- Musicology Co – George Strait listening party – 6-8 p.m.
- Vinbero – John Pinetree – 7-8:30 p.m.
- Engels Pub – Wood n Villians – 8-11 p.m.
Friday Sept. 6 –
- Salish Sea Boathouse – The Dogtones – 6-9 p.m.
- Engels Pub – Lone State – 9-12 p.m.
Saturday Sept. 7 –
- PorchFest Edmonds – Downtown Core – 1-6 p.m.
- Vinbero – Lito Castro – 7-9 p.m.
- Salish Sea Boathouse – One Love Bridge – 6-9 p.m.
- Engels Pub – The Shortcutz – 9-12 p.m.
Sunday Sept. 8 –
- Edmonds Car Show – One Love Bridge
- Salish Sea Boathouse – The Jerkels – 2-5 p.m.
Wednesday Sept. 11 –
- Vinbero – Mel Moon – 7-8:30 p.m.
- Engels Pub – C3 Trio – 8-11 p.m.
Friday Sept. 13 –
- Civic Field – Oktoberfest Festival 4 p.m.
- Engels Pub – Lounge Vultures – 9-12 p.m.
Saturday Sept. 14 –
- Civic Field – Oktoberfest Festival 4 p.m.
- Salish Sea Boathouse – The Pilchuck Boyz – 6-9 p.m.
- Musicology Co – Steven Fisher – 6-7 p.m.
- Engels Pub – Rocket Bleach 9-12 p.m.
Sunday Sept. 15 –
- Salish Sea Boathouse – Chris Eger & Richard Williams – 2-5 p.m.
Wednesday Sept. 18 –
- Vinbero – Beclynn – 7-8:30 p.m.
- Engels Pub – Guy Johnson – 8-11 p.m.
Friday Sept. 20 –
- Salish Sea Boathouse – The Flaming Pies – 6-9 p.m.
- Engels Pub – Graceland Manila – 9-12 p.m.
Saturday Sept. 21 –
- Salish Sea Boathouse – Nikki and The Fast Times – 6-9 p.m.
- Musicology Co – Brian Knudson – 6-7 p.m.
- Engels Pub – The Groove Pilots – 9-12 p.m.
Sunday Sept. 22 –
- Musicology Co – Lonesome Territory – 3-4 p.m.
Tuesday Sept. 24 –
- Engels Pub – Open Mic – 8-10 p.m.
Wednesday Sept. 25 –
- Musicology Co – Songwriter Open Mic – 6-7 p.m.
- Engels Pub – Good Vibes Duo – 8-11 p.m.
Friday Sept. 27 –
- Vinbero – Luiggi – 7-8:30 p.m.
- Engels Pub – Tim Turner Band – 9-12 p.m.
Saturday Sept. 28 –
- Musicology Co – Sheryl Wiser – 6-7 p.m.
- Vinbero – Kellee Bradley – 7-9 p.m.
- Engels Pub – The Weatherheads – 9-12 p.m.
Enjoy the music!
— By Rachel Gardner
Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.
