The Local Music Scene – Let’s get FEST-ive with September festivals

September brings in a change of weather, a change of schedules for many people and some of Edmonds’ favorite festivals!

PorchFest Edmonds

PorchFest Edmonds, the first weekend of September, highlights music and community through a walkable music festival. There are almost 70 performances happening this Saturday, Sept. 7 in downtown Edmonds. The full lineup and updated map can be found on the website. Here are the currently scheduled performances, followed by a map that shows the location corresponding with the list number:

 

# LOCATION ADDRESS PERFORMERS * GENRE TIPS
1 MAIN STAGE @ Field 524 Main St 1-2 Lori Hardman Band Singer/ Songwriter w/ full band
1 MAIN STAGE @ Field 524 Main St 2:10-3:25 Beclynn Singer/ Songwriter/
Acoustic Guitar		 Venmo @Beclynnmusic
1 MAIN STAGE @ Field 524 Main St 3:35-4:50 Moonghost Blues & Classic Rock w/ a twist
1 MAIN STAGE @ Field 524 Main St 5-6 Nikki & The Fast Times 80’s Rock Venmo @NikkiGlaros
2 Fire & the Feast 526 Main St 2-3 Highlight Quartet Barbershop Quartet Venmo @HighlightQuartet
2 Fire & the Feast 526 Main St 3-4 Primetime Quartet Barbershop Quartet Paypal PrimeTimeQuartet@gmail.com
3 Stillhouse Coffee
Main Street Commons		 558 Main St 2-3:30 Ella Eastland Singer/ Songwriter/
Acoustic Guitar
3 Stillhouse Coffee
Main Street Commons		 558 Main St 3:30-5 Magic Key: Unlocking the Joy of Ukulele Swinging Ukulele Family Entertainment
4 Kelnero 545 Main St 2-2:45/ 3:30-4:15 Steve “Seattle” Mason Singer, Storyteller, Guitarist Venmo @SteveSeattle
4 Kelnero 545 Main St 2:45-3:30/ 4:15 Paul Haas Singer/songwriter acoustic guitar
5 Residence 555 Main St 3-5 Escape Quartet Barbershop Quartet Venmo @Jessica-Brady-47
5 Residence 555 Main St 3-5 Raintones Quartet Barbershop Quartet Venmo @Megant138
6 Edmonds Historical Museum 118 5th Ave N 3-4 Third Harbor Irish & Celtic traditional & original Venmo @Dennis-Burkhardt-3
6 Edmonds Historical Museum 118 5th Ave N 4-5:00 Gage Berger Blues-infused guitar driven rock and roll Venmo @gageberger38
7 Rebekah’s Boutique 404 Main St 3 Harps, Please Folk Harp Ensemble Venmo @Harps-Please
7 Rebekah’s Boutique 404 Main St 4-5 Harry Sills singer-songwriter
original and cover songs		 Venmo @harrysills
8 Salt & Iron 321 Main St 2-5 Richard Taylor & Friends Singer/songwriter w/acoustic
w/ a side of Ted talk		 Venmo @rltaylorjr
9 Dusted Valley Wine Bar 201 Main St 2-3:00 Electric Monkey Folk/ Rock acoustic Venmo @electricmonkeyband
9 Dusted Valley Wine Bar 201 Main St 4-5 Natural Israel & The Bellfounders Acoustic/ Roots Venmo @Natural-Israel
10 Graphite Arts Center 202 Main St 2-3:15 Davenjoanna Jazz & Blues singer/songwriter Venmo @Joanna-Glover-6
10 Graphite Arts Center 202 Main St 3:35-4:50 L.A. Lyons and John Peekstok Singer-songwriter duo Paypal
11 Soaring Heart 111 Main St 2-3 Rusty Cage Country trio Venmo @Darryl-Miller-26
12 Calypso Edmonds 109 Main St 2-3 The Disposable Lovers Singer/ Songwriter/
Acoustic Guitar		 Venmo @colbyrjackson
12 Calypso Edmonds 109 Main St 3-4 Leah Johnson with
Rick Johnson & Tod Brueske		 Singer with Acoustic Guitar Venmo @Leahhh_Johnson
13 Camp Vintage 122 4th Ave S 2-3:20 Joseph Pennell Acoustic Singer Songwriter Venmo @Joe-pennell-1
13 Camp Vintage 122 4th Ave S 3:30-4:50 Kellee Bradley Band Folk Rock Venmo @kellee-bradley
14 Residence 117 4th Ave N 2-3:30 Mosquito Fleet Americana, bluegrass, folk, old time Venmo @markdemaray18
15 Rick Steves Europe 130 4th Ave N 3:30-5 4EachOther Folk, Rock & Blues
Acoustic Guitar & Harmonica		 Venmo @EdmondsFoodBank
16 Sugarology 133 4th Ave N 2-3:15 Tether the Star singer/ songwriter duo Venmo @maerylanahan
17b North Sound Church 404 Bell St. 2-4 Hannah Liz Singer/ Songwriter/
Acoustic Guitar		 Venmo @hannahlizmusic1
17a North Sound Church 201 4th Ave N 4-5 Jake Darrow Vocal jazz w/full band Venmo @JakobDarrow
18 Residence 305 4th Ave N 2-3 McCandless Acoustic harmony w/ guitars
18 Residence 305 4th Ave N 3-4 The Stumbling Fiddler Band Celtic/Irish/Pub band Venmo @The_Stumbling_Fiddler
19 Edmonds Center for the Arts 410 4th Ave N 2-4 John Pinetree &
The Yellin’ Degenerates		 Blues, jazz, funk and soul,
mixed Americana original		 Venmo @pinetree-music
19 Edmonds Center for the Arts 410 4th Ave N 4-5 Clouds Over Risa Singers w/ acoustic guitars Venmo @Ryan-Smith-1095
20 Residence 416 Daley St 2-3 Rachael Menzie Singer/songwriter w/ acoustic guitar Venmo @rachaelmenzie
20 Residence 416 Daley St 4-5 Lito Castro Duo Fingerstyle Guitarist
w/ Guest Singer
21 Ombu Salon & Spa 121 3rd Ave N 2-5 Club Clover Jazz, Funk, Soul Venmo @MatthewVo29
22 Residence 224 2nd Ave N 2-3 Alisha Aufai Singer/ Songwriter/
Acoustic Guitar		 Venmo @Alisha-Aufai
22 Residence 224 2nd Ave N 3:15-4 Heather McQuarrie Singer w/ acoustic guitar & ukulele Venmo @heathermcq
23 Residence 227 2nd Ave N 2-3 Holly Dean Singer inspired by old country stars
23 Residence 227 2nd Ave N 3-4 Steven Cristol Folk Rock Classics Venmo @EdmondsFoodBank
24 Residence 300 2nd Ave N 2:15-3:15 KIMCO Classic rock from the 70s and 80s reimagined
24 Residence 300 2nd Ave N 4-5 The Honeyjacks Americana, Bluegrass & Old Country
25 Residence 410 2nd Ave N 2:15-3:15 Jerry Wirkkala Mediterranean Influenced
Acoustic Guitar
25 Residence 410 2nd Ave N 3:15-4 The Fenway Fiddler Electric violinist and arranger Venmo @Matthew-Spaziani
26 Residence 423 2nd Ave N 2-5 Mike Buchman &
Charles Trafford		 Singer/ Songwriter/
Acoustic Guitar		 Venmo @mike-buchman-7
27 Residence 426 2nd Ave N 3-4 Tom Melancon Acoustic/ electric Americana Singer/Songwriter Venmo @Tom-Melancon-1
28 Residence 346 Sunset Ave N 2-3 Gregory Poe Singer/ Songwriter/
Acoustic Guitar		 Venmo @gregory-poe
28 Residence 346 Sunset Ave N 3-4 Good Vibes Duo Acoustic Duo with vocals, guitar, percussion Venmo @Julie-Davidson-10
29 Residence 332 Sunset Ave N 2:15 Waltzerr Indie Rock Band Venmo @waltzerrband
Cashapp $waltzerrband
29 Residence 332 Sunset Ave N 3:15 Rein.Likely Folk/ Pop 3-piece Venmo @rein-likely
30 Residence 310 Sunset Ave N 2:30-3:30 Trash Panda Go Kart power-twee raccoon duo Venmo @zinniasu
Cashapp $zinniasu
30 Residence 310 Sunset Ave N 3:30-4:30 Kearsa Eclectic originals
31 Residence 531 Dayton St 2-5 Pilot Seat 3-piece acoustic unplugged set Venmo @ebloom12
32 Cafe Louvre 210 5th Ave S 2-3:20 Ukulele206 Ukulele Hawaiian & pop Venmo @Raymond-Sismaet
32 Cafe Louvre 210 5th Ave S 3:30-5 Johnny C Jazz Guitar / Vocal Venmo @john-chiecsek
33 Vinbero 203 5th Ave S 2-3 Rey Mendoza & Tamara Charles Singer/Songwriter Acoustic Duo w guitar/harmonica
33 Vinbero 203 5th Ave S 3-4 Cute Young Man Alternative Hip Hop Venmo @Willis-Gross
33 Vinbero 203 5th Ave S 4-5 Dusty Spurs Singer/ songwriter/ acoustic/ country Venmo @Kawika-Jarman
34 Pear Tree Consignment 315 5th Ave S 2-3 Matthew Ball Singer/songwriter w/ acoustic guitar Venmo @anjulijball
34 Pear Tree Consignment 315 5th Ave S 3-4 CJ Migas Acoustic guitar & vocals Venmo @cherie-migas
35 Musicology 420 5th Ave S 2-3 Mid Century Mods Pop/Rock Originals Venmo @Todd-Marvin-2
35 Edmonds Vitamins & Herbs 420 5th Ave S 3-4 Kuwaisiana Alt Arab Rock Band Venmo @plus-aziz
35 Musicology 420 5th Ave S 4-5 Monkey Fight Band Unique Blend on Classic Hits
36 Walnut Street Coffee 410 Walnut St 2-5 David Bazan Indie Rock Venmo @david-bazan

Edmonds Oktoberfest

The following weekend — starting Friday, Sept. 13 — will be the annual Edmonds Oktoberfest sponsored by Edmonds Rotary. The lineup kicks off Friday and music goes until Saturday night:

Friday:

4 p.m. – Bonnie Birch Band

Bonnie Birch plays a variety of music on an accordion.

5:30 p.m. – Smilin Scandanavians

Known as one of the most popular polka bands around, the Smilin Scandinavians plays a mix of Midwestern polka, Scandinavian folk, traditional country western, Dixieland and big band swing.

7 p.m. – Robbie Dee’s Tribute to Elvis

Local legend and entertainer Robbie Dee will be performing his fantastically entertaining Elvis tribute.

8:30 p.m. – Who’s Your Daddy

Local dance favorites Who’s Your Daddy will be closing the night out with their danceable favorites from past decades.

Saturday:

1:00 p.m. – BBGB

The Bavarian Beergarden Band will be providing authentic German, Austrian, and Swiss music!

2:30 p.m. – Joshua Red Uttech

A singer/songwriter, Josh brings a variety of pop, rock, country and originals to his performances.

4:00 p.m. – Lion of Judah Band

Bringing a mix of Dancehall, Calypso, Roots and Reggae; sure to get people up and dancing.

5:30 p.m. – The Band LeLe

Local trio bringing harmonies and pop folk originals to delight the ears!

7:00 p.m. – The Encounters

Local rock and roll favorites The Encounters play a mix of everyone’s classic rock favorites.

8:30 p.m. – Guy Johnson

Performing a wide variety of classic hits from the 50’s through the 80’s sure to get you singing along.

My (Other) recommendations for September, and a note:

There is a new website to keep track of live music happening around Edmonds: www.edmondslivemusic.com

Wednesday Sept. 4 –

  • Musicology Co – George Strait listening party – 6-8 p.m.
  • Vinbero – John Pinetree – 7-8:30 p.m.
  • Engels Pub – Wood n Villians – 8-11 p.m.

Friday Sept. 6 – 

  • Salish Sea Boathouse – The Dogtones – 6-9 p.m.
  • Engels Pub – Lone State – 9-12 p.m.

Saturday Sept. 7 – 

  • PorchFest Edmonds – Downtown Core – 1-6 p.m.
  • Vinbero – Lito Castro – 7-9 p.m.
  • Salish Sea Boathouse – One Love Bridge – 6-9 p.m.
  • Engels Pub – The Shortcutz – 9-12 p.m.

Sunday Sept. 8 –

  • Edmonds Car Show – One Love Bridge
  • Salish Sea Boathouse – The Jerkels – 2-5 p.m.

Wednesday Sept. 11 – 

  • Vinbero – Mel Moon – 7-8:30 p.m.
  • Engels Pub – C3 Trio – 8-11 p.m.

Friday Sept. 13 – 

  • Civic Field – Oktoberfest Festival 4 p.m.
  • Engels Pub – Lounge Vultures – 9-12 p.m.

Saturday Sept. 14 – 

  • Civic Field – Oktoberfest Festival 4 p.m.
  • Salish Sea Boathouse – The Pilchuck Boyz – 6-9 p.m.
  • Musicology Co – Steven Fisher – 6-7 p.m.
  • Engels Pub – Rocket Bleach 9-12 p.m.

Sunday Sept. 15 –

  • Salish Sea Boathouse – Chris Eger & Richard Williams – 2-5 p.m.

Wednesday Sept. 18 – 

  • Vinbero – Beclynn – 7-8:30 p.m.
  • Engels Pub – Guy Johnson – 8-11 p.m.

Friday Sept. 20 – 

  • Salish Sea Boathouse – The Flaming Pies – 6-9 p.m.
  • Engels Pub – Graceland Manila – 9-12 p.m.

Saturday Sept. 21 –

  • Salish Sea Boathouse – Nikki and The Fast Times – 6-9 p.m.
  • Musicology Co – Brian Knudson – 6-7 p.m.
  • Engels Pub – The Groove Pilots – 9-12 p.m.

Sunday Sept. 22 –

  • Musicology Co – Lonesome Territory – 3-4 p.m.

Tuesday Sept. 24 – 

  • Engels Pub – Open Mic – 8-10 p.m.

Wednesday Sept. 25 – 

  • Musicology Co – Songwriter Open Mic – 6-7 p.m.
  • Engels Pub – Good Vibes Duo – 8-11 p.m.

Friday Sept. 27 – 

  • Vinbero – Luiggi – 7-8:30 p.m.
  • Engels Pub – Tim Turner Band – 9-12 p.m.

Saturday Sept. 28 –

  • Musicology Co – Sheryl Wiser – 6-7 p.m.
  • Vinbero – Kellee Bradley – 7-9 p.m.
  • Engels Pub – The Weatherheads – 9-12 p.m.

Enjoy the music!

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.

 

