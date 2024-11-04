The Local Music Scene – Let’s get Yacht-Y!

As the days get darker, and all eyes are on election news, it might feel like an escape would be nice. If you can’t take a vacation, then maybe do the next best thing and escape with live music this month. There are many events happening around town to get your live music fix, but let’s start with your chance to sail into the month with some yacht rock this Saturday.

This Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Old Opera House and Masonic Temple, yacht rock band Point of Sail will be performing all your favorite easy listening tunes. In case you are wondering what yacht rock is, it usually includes soft rock favorites from the mid-1970s to the mid-1980s that were once described as West Coast or California rock. It has recently seen a resurgence in popular culture to the extent that HBO is releasing a documentary about yacht rock this month.

So, what might you expect? This event will kick off with doors opening at 6 p.m. Drink tickets are available to purchase online or at the door, and drinks are provided by Kelnero. Many people will be dressed in their favorite casual yacht wear (captain hats and deck shoes), and there will be room to dance.

The night will include a few songs from your favorite yacht rock groups and artists like Toto, Steely Dan, Pablo Cruise, The Doobie Brothers, Hall & Oates and more.

This is a ticketed event and a portion of proceeds go to Porchfest Edmonds. Tickets are available here.

My (other) recommendations for November and a note:

There’s a new website to keep track of live music happening around town: Edmonds Live Music.

Wednesday Nov. 6

– Engel’s Pub – Guy Johnson – 8 to 11 p.m.

– Vinbero – Leanne Wilkins – 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Thursday Nov. 7

– Salish Boathouse – The Blue Healers – 7 to 9 p.m.

– Edmonds Center for the Arts – Joshua Radin & Ron Pope – 7:30 p.m.

– Vie and Vin – Musicology Co DJ pop up – 6 p.m.

Friday Nov. 8

– Engel’s Pub – The Shortcutz – 9 to midnight

– Salish Boathouse – Daddy Treetops – 7 to 9 p.m.

Saturday Nov. 9

– Opera House/Masonic Lodge – Yacht Rock with Point of Sail – 6 p.m.

– Musicology Co – 4EachOther – 6 to 7 p.m.

– Engel’s Pub – The True Romans – 9 to midnight

– Salish Boathouse – Michael Mestres – 7 to 9 p.m.

– Vinbero – Luigi & Co – 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Sunday Nov. 10

– Vinbero – Jazz Brunch! – noon to 2 p.m.

– Cellar Cat (Kingston) – John (Paynich) Pinetree and The Yellin’ Degenerates – 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Wednesday Nov. 13 –

– Engel’s – Monkey Fight – 8 to 11 p.m.

– Vinbero – Beclynn – 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Thursday Nov. 14

– Salish Boathouse – Elias Ka’Uhane – 7 to 9 p.m.

Friday Nov. 15

– Engel’s Pub – Lone State – 9 to midnight

– Edmonds Center for the Arts – Shawn Colvin and KT Tunstall – 7:30 p.m.

– Salish Boathouse – Acoustic Avenue – 7 to 9 p.m.

– Vinbero – John Paynich – 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Saturday Nov. 16

– Musicology Co – Keith Cudiamat – 6 to 7 p.m.

– Engel’s Pub – CD Woodbury – 9 to midnight

– Salish Boathouse – Kellee Bradley – 7 to 9 p.m.

– Edmonds Center for the Arts – Phillip Glass Ensemble – 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday Nov. 19

– Edmonds Center for the Arts – Jake Shimabukuro’s – 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday Nov. 20

– Aurora Borealis – Jake Bergevin & the Jazz Punishments – 6:30 p.m.

– Engel’s Pub – ARCHER – 8 to 11 p.m.

– Vinbero – Josiah Bogle – 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Thursday Nov. 21

– Salish Boathouse – Bill Derry & the Sidekickers – 7 to 9 p.m.

Friday Nov. 22

– Musicology Co – Mid Century Modern/Audio Poet/El Guanaco/DJ Neebor – 5 to 7 p.m.

– Dusted Valley Winery – Eric Alan – 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

– Engel’s Pub – Tim Turner– 9 to midnight

– Salish Boathouse – Two Trains Running – 7 to 9 p.m.

Saturday Nov. 23

– Musicology Co – Alex Johnston – 6 to 7 p.m.

– Engels Pub – Greenwood Music Collective – 9 to 12 p.m.

– Vinbero – Ricardo Valenzuela – 7 to 8:30 p.m.

– Salish Boathouse – Kevin Sutton – 7 to 9 p.m.

Sunday Nov. 24

– Vinbero – Jazz Brunch – noon to 1 p.m.

Wednesday Nov. 27

– Engel’s Pub – Super Tonix – 8 to 11p.m.

– Vinbero – Joshua Red Uttech – 7 to 9 p.m.

– Salish Boathouse – DJ Shane – 7 to 10 p.m.

Friday Nov. 29

– Engel’s Pub – Guy Johnson – 9 to midnight

Saturday Nov. 30

– Edmonds Tree Lighting – 2 to 5 p.m.

– Vinbero – Musicology Co DJ Pop Up – 5 to 7 p.m.

– Engel’s Pub – The Bel Reds – 9 to midnight 12 p.m.

Enjoy the music!