The Local Music Scene: Smooth September

September music is kicking off with a smooth start with A Smooth Night in Edmonds – Featuring the E. Pruitt Band | Hardwick Productions

This one is high on the list for recommended listening! Local bassist and composer E. Pruitt recently released a new chart-topping single Good Day from his forthcoming album Bass Graffiti, slated for release in January 2026.

The single was recorded at the legendary Robert Lang Studios and mixed at Studio Edmonds. The song, written by Peter White, is an irresistible blend of funk, soul, and jazz, brought to life by E’s seven-piece band of exceptional musicians from the Seattle area.

Pruitt has toured internationally and shared stages with B.B. King, Gerald Albright, Sir Mix-a-Lot and more. He uses a unique set of six- and seven-string bass guitars custom made by master luthier Scott Surine in his performances. His seven-piece band, who will be performing in Edmonds on Sept. 6, includes Maureese Itson on sax, John Anthony on bass, Akim Finch on percussion, Mario Pierce on keys, Chris Harris on drums and Reshard Radford on keys.

Pruitt is on the artist roster for Edmonds’ own Crazy Good Records label. Crazy Good Records is a subset of Alan Hardwick Productions, a full-service music and event production company dedicated to building community through live performances and artist development. The company includes a record label division, a live performance brand, a recording studio and two publishing imprints that manage the copyrights of musical compositions.

The record label and production company recently established an office presence in downtown Edmonds on 5th Avenue. Crazy Good Records has quickly become a hub for independent musicians in the Pacific Northwest and beyond, supporting artists with management, promotion and strategic guidance. At its core is Hardwick’s own musical background as an artist himself, having studied jazz and classical music under award- winning composers Gregory Yazinitsky and Charles Argersinger at Washington State University.

The Crazy Good artist roster includes Beclynn, Harry Sills, John Pinetree & The Yellin’ Degenerates, E. Pruitt, Marcelo Portaro, Sophie Elliott, Ruby Vision, Jason Cornett, Nick Haughian, Mark Pendolino, Richard Taylor Jr. and more.

Tickets for this event can be purchased here ahead of time.

And, this is not all for September. Check your local venue for even more music. Weekly live music can be found at Salish Sea Brewing Boathouse, Engels Pub, Dusted Valley Winery. Vinbero, Bar Americano, Musicology Co and more.

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local moms.