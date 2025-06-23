The long and the short of it: Dogs and their humans celebrate World Dachshund Day at Lynndale Park

An estimated 50 people and 25 dogs celebrated World Dachshund Day Sunday at Lynnwood’s Lynndale Park Amphitheater.
Organizers said June 22 was chosen because it’s “the shortest day in the southern hemisphere and the longest day in the northern” — a good time to celebrate short-long dogs.
Activities included a walk, a photo op and a bring-your-own picnic.
