‘The Mystery of D.B. Cooper’ presentation in Lynnwood Dec. 28

The Northwest Museum of Legends and Lore invites you to learn more about one of the greatest Northwest Mysteries, D.B. Cooper, from noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28 in the media room at Destinations Lynnwood, 19501 40th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

On Nov. 24, 1971, a passenger identifying himself as Dan Cooper skyjacked a Boeing 727 en route to Seattle-Tacoma Airport. Armed with an attaché case he claims contains a bomb, Cooper demanded — and received — $200,000 and four parachutes. He skydived from the Northwest plane somewhere over southwestern Washington state. The case remains the only unsolved hijacking in the U.S. and involved Washington state’s largest manhunt.

The wax head of D.B. Cooper, as seen on Mysteries at the Museum Travel Channel, will be on display. There will also be a review of the case and never-before-disclosed information as related by lead FBI Agent Ralph P. Himmelsbach on his 2005 visit to the Northwest Museum of Legends and Lore.