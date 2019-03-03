‘The Power of Hearing Well’ program at Cedar Creek Memory Care March 5

hearing-e1551576871121.jpg”> Social gerontologist Benjamin Surmi will speak on “The Power of Hearing Well: The surprising connection between hearing well and dementia,” Tuesday, March 5 at Cedar Creek Memory Care 21006 72nd Ave. W., Edmonds. There will be two presentations — one at 2 p.m. and one at 6 p.m.

Hearing may have just as much of an impact on your risk of developing dementia as diet and exercise. And if you already know someone living with dementia, new tools just developed may empower them to live well — even with hearing loss.

Seating is limited. Call 425-582-1053 to reserve your spot.