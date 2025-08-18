Third annual luau brings the spirit of aloha to Lynnwood

The third annual Lynnwood Luau was the biggest yet, as hundreds flocked to the Lynnwood Event Center Saturday for a day packed with music, food, culture, community and island flare.

Live music from local bands and members of Sunshine from Polynesia — a local dance studio and performance group — kept the energy flowing all day with music and dance lessons and jaw-dropping performances.

The event ran from 2-8 p.m.and featured live performances, including traditional dances from Sunshine from Polynesia and a fire-dancing show to close out the evening. Local food trucks and restaurants served Hawaiian-inspired dishes, including Kona Grill, which had a long line the entire night.

Guests also took part in a Hawaiian shirt contest, judged by Lynnwood City Councilmembers and other local politicians.

The event, hosted by the Lynnwood Public Facilities District, has become one of the city’s signature gatherings, as the crowds get bigger each year, one Lynnwood Event Center staffer said.

Hawaiian shirt contest winners:

Gallery

