Third annual luau brings the spirit of aloha to Lynnwood

by Ashley Nash Posted: August 17, 2025 12
A performer from local dance studio and performance group Sunshine from Polynesia ended the night with a fire dance that kept attendees on the edge of their seats. (Photos by Ashley Nash)

The third annual Lynnwood Luau was the biggest yet, as hundreds flocked to the Lynnwood Event Center Saturday for a day packed with music, food, culture, community and island flare.

A man performing a Haka, a traditional war dance or ceremonial performance in Māori culture.

Live music from local bands and members of Sunshine from Polynesia — a local dance studio and performance group — kept the energy flowing all day with music and dance lessons and jaw-dropping performances.

The event ran from 2-8 p.m.and featured live performances, including traditional dances from Sunshine from Polynesia and a fire-dancing show to close out the evening. Local food trucks and restaurants served Hawaiian-inspired dishes, including Kona Grill, which had a long line the entire night.

This cool guy brought out the big guns for the Hawaiian shirt contest.

Guests also took part in a Hawaiian shirt contest, judged by Lynnwood City Councilmembers and other local politicians.

Sunshine from Polynesia performers take a bow.

The event, hosted by the Lynnwood Public Facilities District, has become one of the city’s signature gatherings, as the crowds get bigger each year, one Lynnwood Event Center staffer said.

Hawaiian dance lessons.

Hawaiian shirt contest winners:

Gallery

Members of local band One Island Drop.
The guitarist of One Island Drop.
Your Noisy Neighbors.

Tahitian drum lessons.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com

 

 

