Those living near light rail stations planned for Sound Transit 3 invited to offer feedback through virtual workshop

Snohomish County’s Light Rail Communities project is hosting a virtual workshop through Sept. 25 to get feedback from those living near planned light rail stations in unincorporated Snohomish County.

The voter-approved Sound Transit 2 (ST2) and Sound Transit 3 (ST3) will extend light rail from Northgate to Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood and eventually onto Everett via Paine Field. In the ST3 plan, two stations will be located in unincorporated Snohomish County at 164th Street (Ash Way Station) and 128th Street (Mariner Station) near their respective intersection with I-5.

The workshop can be accessed here. Attendees should be advised Internet Explorer is not a supported browser for this workshop.

The effort is part of the second phase (subarea planning) of the multi-year light rail communities project, focused on gathering information to inform planning decisions. The workshop explores the topics of growth and housing and seeks public input on where they envision different housing types being located. It is the latest effort in an ongoing extended public engagement process.

The first phase (station area planning) of the project was centered around gathering public input on planned light rail station locations. The result of that two-year process culminated in the county council passing a resolution indicating a publicly favored option. Find more information about that work and a video stream of the presentation to council on the project webpage.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to leverage major transportation investments to benefit Snohomish County,” said Dave Somers, Snohomish County Executive. “We need to hear from the public about their priorities to guide the county’s plan for light rail in our community.”

Final decisions on the actual station locations and alignment will be made by the Sound Transit Board, but the county’s project will help inform a Subarea Plan and future transportation planning. It will also inform the county’s Growth Management Act Comprehensive Plan (GMACP) and regional planning efforts.