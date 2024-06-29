Thousands enjoy music, dancing and food at Lynnwood’s 2nd annual Celebrate!

Over 2,000 community members stopped by the Alderwood Mall Friday night to rock out, play and spend time with friends at Lynnwood’s second annual Celebrate! festival. Families and friends danced the night away or lounged in the Mall Terrace grass, listening to the evening’s live music. Most indulged in meals from mall and food truck vendors like the exceptionally popular Goodbelly LLC, a mobile food trailer specializing in Malasadas Donuts. Musical guests included Groove Nation, One Love Bridge and Harmonious Funk. Adults enjoyed the wine and beer garden, which was catered by the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce in cooperation with Dave and Buster’s.

–Photos by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis