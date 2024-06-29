Thousands enjoy music, dancing and food at Lynnwood’s 2nd annual Celebrate!

The evening’s opening act, Groove Nation.
A mother-daughter duo dance on the grass
A Community Transit worker speaks with a woman about upcoming public transit developments.
Emergency responders were able to enjoy music and food too.
Goodbelly’s line never ran dry, extending far into the venue.
One Love Bridge covered a variety of songs from the last few decades.
Young ones had two moods: Wild dancing and absolute zen.
Lynnwood Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Deputy Director Sarah Olson was one of many feeling the good vibes at the event, hugging a friend.
The beer and wine garden overlooked the Alderwood Mall Terrace.
Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell chats with Councilmember Nick Coelho.
A skilled pair show the crowd what it’s like to really dance.

Over 2,000 community members stopped by the Alderwood Mall Friday night to rock out, play and spend time with friends at Lynnwood’s second annual Celebrate! festival. Families and friends danced the night away or lounged in the Mall Terrace grass, listening to the evening’s live music. Most indulged in meals from mall and food truck vendors like the exceptionally popular Goodbelly LLC, a mobile food trailer specializing in Malasadas Donuts. Musical guests included Groove Nation, One Love Bridge and Harmonious Funk. Adults enjoyed the wine and beer garden, which was catered by the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce in cooperation with Dave and Buster’s.

–Photos by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis

