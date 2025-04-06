Thousands gather for Hands Off! protests in Edmonds

Edmonds was among many cities across the U.S. that held Hands Off! protests Saturday afternoon, giving participants a chance to express concerns about federal public service cuts, mass layoffs and other policies that they believe are negatively impacting the economy and government.

More than 2,000 people attended the Edmonds protest at Edmonds Civic Center Park, which was emceed by European travel guide, activist and Edmonds resident Rick Steves.

The organizers of Hands Off! Edmonds — Roxie Harte, Kate Wells and Laurel Erlich — had three days to coordinate the event. They sought assistance from Steves, who was in Istanbul at the time.

Undaunted that Steves was thousands of miles aways, Harte said she contacted his office and asked, “When will he be back?”

Steves joked that he traveled directly from Istanbul to Edmonds. He thanked Harte, Wells and Erlich, and then jumped on a table to explain the reason for the Hands Off! protests.

“This is not America bashing.” Steves said. “We don’t gather as Democrats or Republicans, this is more fundamental than that – we gather as patriots.”

Steves said that democracy is on the line worldwide, and his experiences in Istanbul reflect that reality. “I was just in Istanbul yesterday and there are millions of people just like you, with banners like these because they have a president much like ours,” he said.

“If we want to make America truly great, the ideal is for our president to keep hands off things we care about – public wealth, Canada, our LGBTQ community, civil liberties, stewardship of our environment, democracy and institutions,” Steves said

After Steves’ speech, protesters peacefully marched from the park to the Edmonds waterfront, carrying signs and cheering when passing cars honked in agreement.

CNN reported that Hands Off! rallies were held Saturday in all 50 states and globally in cities like London and Paris, with three demands – an end to the billionaire takeover and rampant corruption of the Trump administration; an end to slashing federal funds for Medicaid, Social Security and other programs people rely on; and an end to the attacks on immigrants, trans people and other communities.

At the same time Saturday afternoon, an estimated 1,000 people gathered at the intersection of North 205th Street and Highway 99, at the Edmonds/Shoreline border for another Hands Off! event. Later in the day, a smaller group waved signs along the sidewalk at Edmonds Way and 100th Avenue West.