Thousands without power, one dies in SW Snohomish County after windstorm

Thousands were without power in Southwest Snohomish County Tuesday night after strong winds and heavy rain struck the region.

Snohomish County PUD reported that crews were seeing major damage throughout Snohomish County due to the high winds toppling trees and branches. “Crews will work through the night to restore power as quickly as they safely can,” the utility said via social media. “Please avoid downed wires.”

In Lynnwood, South County firefighters responded after a large tree fell on a homeless encampment off Alderwood Mall Parkway shortly after 7 p.m., killing a woman in her 50s. No other injuries were reported.

Edmonds police reported via social media that “multiple trees and power/utility lines down all over the city. Many roads are impassable or have serious hazards present. Please do not go outside or drive if you do not have to.”

Sound Transit said that weather was creating “significant delays” on the 1 Line, which serves Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace. As of about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Link Shuttle buses were replacing the 1 Line between Lynnwood City Center and Northgate, The Seattle Times reported.