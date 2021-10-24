Thousands without power Sunday afternoon

Thousands in South Snohomish County were left without power Sunday afternoon as strong winds and heavy rain hit the area.
The Snohomish County PUD outage map reflected numerous outages, including Edmunds, Woodway, Brier, Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood.
There is no exact ETA for power restoration but more information can be found at here.
