Three arrested after hit-and-run on 188th Street Southwest

Multiple suspects involved in a hit-and-run collision were arrested Thursday afternoon after initially fleeing from officers.

The incident was initially reported before 2:20 p.m. in the area of 188th Street Southwest and 60th Avenue West. According to tweets from the Lynnwood Police Department, the suspects were initially fleeing from an officer who was trying to stop them for reckless driving. They hit one victim vehicle before three suspects fled the hit-and-run collision on foot. Two were captured quickly and a K-9 track was required to capture the third.

The driver of the victim vehicle sustained a minor injury.