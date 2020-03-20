Three arrested in connection with shots fired at two Lynnwood homes March 15

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with two drive-by shootings at Lynnwood homes that occurred early Sunday morning, March 15, according to the Lynnwood Police Department.

Between Wednesday evening, March 18 and early Thursday morning, March 19, Lynnwood police arrested three individuals — one 19-year-old male and two juvenile males — suspected of opening fire on two houses in Lynnwood. Two of the suspects are Lynnwood residents and the other is from Mountlake Terrace, police said.

At 1:45 a.m. March 15, Lynnwood police received multiple reports that five to seven gunshots had been fired in the 6700 block of 182nd Street Southwest. After a resident reported finding four shell casings near her house, police discovered that the shots had been fired at an unoccupied house in the 6600 block of 182nd Street Southwest.

At 6:30 a.m. that same day, a woman who lives in the 6700 block of Penny Lane — less than a mile away from the first shooting — reported that she was awakened by the sound of tiles in her bathroom exploding as they were shot at. According to investigating officers, a bullet consistent with an AR-15 rifle had traveled through the exterior bathroom wall, shattering tile on an interior wall.

No one was reported to have been injured in either incident.

Through interviews with witnesses, detectives said they were able to determine the two shootings were related and the houses were specifically targeted. The motive is under investigation, but police said one shooting is suspected to have been related to a domestic violence incident.

Anyone who may have surveillance footage of either incident is encouraged to contact Detective Sattarov at rsattarov@lynnwoodwa.gov.