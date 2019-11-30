Three-car crash injures two, downs power pole

A three-vehicle collision on 184th Street Southwest near Alderwood Mall Parkway Friday afternoon left two with minor injuries and knocked over a power pole that blocked traffic for more than an hour, according to the Lynnwood Police Department.

A man and a woman from the same vehicle were transported to the hospital for minor injuries sustained during the collision, said Commander Sean Doty. The drivers of the other two vehicles — both women — were unharmed but shaken, Doty added.

–Photo courtesy of the Lynnwood Police Department Twitter