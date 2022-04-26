Three Edmonds School District teachers earn board certification

Three Edmonds School District teachers have earned their National Board Certificates — Kelly Hui, Meadowdale Elementary; Suzanne Norring, College Place Elementary and Kathryn Webb, Alderwood Early Childhood Center.

National Board Certification involves an extensive series of performance-based assessments that include teaching portfolios, student work samples, videos and analysis of classroom teaching and student learning. Teachers also complete a series of written exercises that probe the depth of their subject-matter knowledge, as well as their understanding of how to teach those subjects to their students. The entire process can take up to 400 hours.

The Edmonds School District has 214 teachers with National Board Certification.

In addition to the three newly certified teachers, 15 teachers recently renewed their certifications:

Alecia Aillaud – Oak Heights Elementary

Deborah Dunne – Meadowdale Middle School

John Elsener – Edmonds-Woodway High School

Angel Ericksen – Alderwood Middle School

Katherine Fain – Meadowdale Middle School

Catherine Feller – Lynndale Elementary

Bobby Hinnenkamp – Lynnwood High School

Sara Kaleo – Oak Heights Elementary

Heather Lippert – Mountlake Terrace Elementary

Kathryn McGreenery – College Place Elementary

Juli Moe – Lynndale Elementary

Lindsay Parker – College Place Middle School

Megan Teeter – Terrace Park School

Brenda Torres – Lynnwood High School

Stephanie Wittenbrink – Mountlake Terrace High School