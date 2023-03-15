Three high school dance teams headed to state competition

Three Edmonds School District high schools are sending their best dancers to Yakima on Saturday, March 24 to compete in the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) state dance competition.
Edmonds-Woodway – performing in Military category
Lynnwood – performing in Hip Hop category
Meadowdale – performing in Dance category
More information about the competition can be found on the WIAA website.
