Three honored with state parks and recreation awards

The Washington Recreation and Park Association recently announced that 32nd District State Rep. Cindy Ryu, the City of Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace Recreation and Parks Director Jeff Betz all received awards during a ceremony at its annual conference. The awards program honors individuals and organizations for their contributions to the field of recreation and parks in Washington state.

There are three categories recognized: professional awards, citation of merit awards and spotlight awards. In addition to these categories, the association also acknowledges Mickey Corso Professional Leadership Grant recipients. A variety of awards were handed out to association members and public citizens during the first virtual conference in the organization’s 74-year history.

The City of Lynnwood garnered a 2020 health and wellness award for its summer meal program. It was recognized as an outstanding achievement in the delivery of parks and recreation programs and services that promote healthy lifestyles and community wellness.

“This amazing program is an affirmation of our collaboration with the Edmonds School Foundation, a highly valued partner,” Lynnwood Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Director Lynn Sordel said in an email. “This program also exemplifies our commitment to helping our community when it matters most. Our parks locations (Spruce and South Lynnwood) have historically been the most popular locations in the city. We are proud to offer our parks for this important program.”

Ryu, who represents the cities of Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace in the 32nd District, received a 2021 Legislative Champion award for her history of advocating for parks and recreation industry programs and her help in starting and convening the Outdoor Recreation Funding Roundtable.

“I am honored to receive this award, and look forward continuing the work to support our outdoor recreation economy,” Ryu said in a statement. “As we have experienced during this pandemic, outdoor recreation opportunities are crucial for our mental and physical health.”

Outdoor opportunities are “also crucial for the recovery of our tourism sector,” she added. “That’s why I convened the Outdoor Recreation Roundtable in 2019 to explore sustainable funding of not only state parks, but other outdoor recreation activities Washington state has to offer our residents and visitors in addition to addressing issues such as safety for water sports and activities. We must also continue our work to expand access and education for all people, no matter what they look like or where they come from if we want our efforts to be truly successful.”

Betz was a 2021 recipient of the Mickey Corso Professional Leadership Grant, which is awarded to deserving professionals in the recreation and park field who are looking to further their education and leadership skills. The $1,250 grant can be used to pursue post-graduate trainings such as National Recreation and Park Association schools, graduate courses or other educational opportunities relating to recreation and park leadership. Betz said he will use the endowment to attend “an upcoming national conference, pending the pandemic of course.”

“It means a lot, especially as Mickey Corso was the director here for Recreation and Parks for many years,” Betz said in an email, noting that not only is the scholarship named after him, but so is the clubhouse at Ballinger Park. “I feel like it does have a tie in as I try to carry on his legacy. I never knew him as he was before my time but my former director, Don Sarcletti, worked directly for Mickey for years so in some ways I feel like the torch has been passed especially as I have been here now for 16 years.”

The Washington Recreation and Park Association is a nonprofit professional and public interest organization comprised of approximately 2,100 members, which seeks to promote excellence in current and future parks and recreation professionals through advocacy, networking, education and training activities.

