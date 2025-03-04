Three Meadowdale girls basketball feeder teams qualify for state tourney

During the same week that the Meadowdale High School girls basketball program is headed to the state 3A basketball tournament, three Meadowdale girls basketball feeder teams are bound for the Washington State Championship Tournament March 7-9 in Spokane.

The fifth-grade team qualified for state at the Mount Si MLK Classic Tournament, finishing in first place, and also qualified a second time at the President’s Day Tournament in Stanwood, taking second place. The team is coached by Antowine Gamble and Cara Brown.

The sixth-grade team qualified at the Presidents Day Tournament in Port Angeles, finishing in second place. The team is coached by Rian Cool and Patrick Ganacias.

The eighth-grade team, coached by Riley Prince, also qualified at the Presidents Day Tournament in Port Angeles, taking first place.

Meanwhile, Meadowdale High School’s girls basketball team will play 17th-seeded Bellevue at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 5 at the Tacoma Dome. The winner of the Meadowdale/Bellevue game will advance to play second-seeded North Thurston at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 6 in the Tacoma Dome.