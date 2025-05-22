Three MTHS jazz musicians honored during Essentially Ellington Festival

Three Mountlake Terrace High School jazz musicians from the school’s Jazz Ensemble 1 were recognized for their musicianship during the Essentially Ellington High School Jazz Festival and Competition, held in New York earlier this month.

Sophie Ionitsa, a freshman, received an outstanding pianist award; Justin Ho, a senior, received an outstanding guitarist award and Bennett Harvey, a senior, received an honorable mention trombonist award. Jazz trumpeter Wynton Marsalis handed out the awards to the winners.

“I am extremely proud of the band’s performance and am very happy to see three of our musicians recognized for their talents. They all deserved it,” said Band Director Darin Faul. “While others in our band may not have received an individual award, it does not diminish the outstanding playing that I saw from each of them at this year’s festival. I am glad to have experienced Essentially Ellington with all of them.”

You can review the complete list of individual and section awards here. You can watch the jazz band perform on the Mountlake Terrace High School Jazz YouTube Channel here.