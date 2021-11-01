Three new art pieces decorate Lynnwood

Three art pieces have popped up in Lynnwood this fall. By collaborating with artists, organizations, businesses and community members, the City of Lynnwood created art pieces wrapping signal boxes at three different locations to commemorate recent and earlier events. The themes are:

Thank You to Essential Workers

Big Hair and Blue Eye Shadow

Chilpancingo Friendship City

The city already held a virtual ribbon cutting for the “Chilpancingo Friendship City” box on Oct. 5. Among those attending were Lynnwood city councilmembers, Mayor Nicola Smith, members of the Lynnwood Sister Cities Association, Association Lazos de Amistad Chilpancingo, Guerrero Association, and staff from the current governor and governor elect of Guerrero along with other participants from Guerrero.

The city is planning in-person ribbon cutting celebrations at the “Thank You to Essential Workers” and “Big Hair and Blue Eye Shadow” boxes in spring 2022.

The art wraps across the city tell unique stories and a collective story about Lynnwood, through art and history. You can find more information on the art wraps and take a self-guided tour using www.DiscoverLynnwood.com