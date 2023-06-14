Three suspects arrested in connection with Spruce Park homicides

Lynnwood Police Department detectives on Tuesday arrested three individuals in connection with the drive-by shooting deaths of two teens at Spruce Park in July 2022.

The victims — identified as Jesus Sanchez Camunas Jr., 16, of Bothell, and Tidus K. Linville-Goodwin, 15, of Lynnwood — were shot while they were at the park shortly after 9 p.m. on July 14, 2022. They were transferred to local hospitals where they later died from their injuries.

According to detectives, one juvenile and two adults, ages 29 and 24 years old, were taken into custody Tuesday and charged with aggravated first-degree murder.