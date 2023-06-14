Three suspects arrested in connection with Spruce Park homicides

Lynnwood Police Department detectives on Tuesday arrested three individuals in connection with the drive-by shooting deaths of two teens at Spruce Park in July 2022.
The victims — identified as Jesus Sanchez Camunas Jr., 16, of Bothell, and Tidus K. Linville-Goodwin, 15, of Lynnwood — were shot while they were at the park shortly after 9 p.m. on July 14, 2022. They were transferred to local hospitals where they later died from their injuries.
According to detectives, one juvenile and two adults, ages 29 and 24 years old, were taken into custody Tuesday and charged with aggravated first-degree murder.
“This terrible crime has forever changed the lives of the family, friends and loved ones of these two teenage members of our community, whose lives were senselessly cut short far too soon,” said Lynnwood Police Chief Jim Nelson. “This investigation has remained a priority for our detectives and the Snohomish County prosecutors, who have remained steadfast and unrelenting in their pursuit of those responsible for this heinous act, which has led to the arrest of these three suspects. Our thoughts remain with the family members of these two young men.”
