Three teen suspects arrested after robbing two Alderwood Mall T-Mobile stores

Three teenagers were arrested Saturday night after they robbed two T-Mobile stores near Alderwood Mall, according to the Lynnwood Police Department.

Officers said the three teens — two 17 years olds and an 18 year old — and fourth suspect stole several cell phones from two separate T-Mobile stores. During the first incident, one of the 17-year-old suspects reportedly flashed a gun at a store employee.

The second theft occurred at a store located near 196th Street Southwest and 42nd Avenue West. No one was reported injured during either incident.

Police said the suspects were later spotted by employees at a third T-Mobile store inside Alderwood Mall who then called 911. When officers arrived, the suspects reportedly attempted to flee through Nordstrom. Police arrested the three juvenile males, but the female suspect — who witnesses said may have been in her 20s — fled in a vehicle.

During the chase, the suspects ditched the firearm in the mall parking lot. It was recovered by police who said it was reported stolen out of Des Moines.

–By Cody Sexton