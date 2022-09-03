Three ways to honor individual veterans in Veterans Park

Construction at Lynnwood’s Veterans Park is still underway and the city is offering three ways for community members to honor both past and present veterans at the new Gold Star Families Memorial Monument. The city is providing two bench programs and one engraving wall program to honor individuals who served.

Some of the existing bricks at the park have been removed during the construction process and will be added to a series of granite panels at a new location in the park.

Individuals can order an inscription including the name of a veteran and their branch of service. This inscription will be added to the first series of panels installed during the renovation. The cost for each inscription is $100.

The first series of granite panels will be installed at the park during the 2022 park enhancement, which is expected to be finished by November. Subsequent orders will be installed in lots of 45 or on an annual basis.

Click here to submit an inscription request.

The first memorial bench the city will offer is the Orion Seat. The purchase of an Orion Seat includes an inscribed bronze plaque and will cost $3,000.

The seats will be placed in groupings near the new monument. There will be 22 seats total, representing the 22 veterans lost to suicide each day. The arrangement will include “missing” seats, representing those who were lost.

The second memorial bench the city is providing is the Bayview Bench.

The purchase of a Bayview Bench also includes an inscribed bronze plaque and will cost $2,500.

Bench locations will be placed throughout Veterans Park and will be predetermined by city staff.

Visit the Veterans Park Memorial Bench Program website to submit a request for an Orion Seat or a Bayview Bench.

For more information, contact Elena Flesher at 425-670-5505 or email eflesher@lynnwoodwa.gov.