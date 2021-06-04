Three years ago in Lynnwood: Pro racer visits Rotary Challenge course Posted: June 3, 2021 11 Pro racer Molly Helmuth poses with participants in the Rotary Challenge race at the Lynnwood Transit Center June 3, 2018. Asked how it felt to not race today, Molly said, “Well, it’s going to a great cause. It’s wonderful to see these kids being so excited behind the wheel of a race car. So I’m happy to be here.” (Photo by David Carlos)
