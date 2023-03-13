Thrift store Bella’s Voice to donate half of March 18 revenue to dog rescue

Bella’s Voice, a nonprofit focused on animal welfare, is hosting a charity event on Saturday, March 18 to benefit Imagine Peace for Pups Rescue.

While Bella’s Voice spends its profits delivering pet food to food banks and offering assistance to struggling animal owners, the March 18 event will give 50% of each purchase directly to the Imagine Peace for Pups Rescue. The donation-based Bella’s Voice, located at 4001 198th St. S.W., Ste. 8, will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.