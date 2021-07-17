Through state incentive program, Edmonds College awarding $1,000 scholarships to 10 vaccinated students

Edmonds College will award $1,000 scholarships on July 26 to 10 students who have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The awards are part of Washington state’s “Shot of a Lifetime” vaccination incentive program.

Scholarship recipients will be chosen through a random drawing. No sign up is necessary — students will automatically be entered into the drawing if they:

have not graduated,

were enrolled spring 2021 and completed at least six credits,

were a Washington resident spring 2021, and

are registered for fall 2021 by July 26.

Scholarship recipients will be notified by email and phone July 27-28. To accept the scholarships, students must provide proof that they have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Acceptance of a scholarship may affect a student’s eligibility for and calculated amounts of federal financial aid and public assistance. For full details about the scholarships, visit edmonds.edu/coronavirus/vax-scholarship.

Edmonds College will have online, hybrid, and face-to-face options fall 2021. COVID-19 vaccinations are required for all students, faculty, and staff before returning to face-to-face classes on campus, though exemptions will be allowed for health, religious or philosophical reasons.