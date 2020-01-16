Thursday weather update: Schools reopen, Rec Center schedule altered

After three days of snow and ice, the National Weather Service is predicting Lynnwood has seen the last bit of snowfall for now. However, some altered schedules around the city are still in effect.

Due to the Edmonds School District opening schools two hours late Thursday, the Lynnwood Recreation Center is on a modified schedule.

Swim lessons starting before noon will be cancelled.

All Senior Center programs starting before noon will be cancelled.

All preschool programs starting before noon will be cancelled.

All remaining recreation class will run as scheduled.

Recreation and senior centers will remain open.

Cancellation of off-site trips will be determined on a case-by-case basis.

Go to www.PlayLynnwood.com to see if evening classes are going.

All programmatic information regarding closures or cancellations will be posted to www.PlayLynnwood.com.

Lynnwood City Hall is open and city services are running at regular business hours. Edmonds Community College resumed classes at a regular schedule. The Lynnwood Library opened and is operating at regular business hours.

Republic Services will resume trash, recycle and organics pick up services in some areas. According to recycling coordinator Natalie Caulkins, some neighborhoods and areas that are still too hazardous for us to service. Residents who do not receive services Thursday will be offered double service at no charge on the next regular service day. To learn more about scheduled pickup schedules: