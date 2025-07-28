Tickets now on sale for Edmonds Center for Arts Nov. 7 gala featuring Phat Cat Swinger

It’s time to buy tickets for the Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA) 2025 Spotlight Gala Friday, Nov. 7, featuring the sensational sounds of Phat Cat Swinger – a retro-pop, high-energy, 11-piece band bringing big brass, velvet vocals and vintage charm.

This is ECA’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Swing into the spotlight to help fund ECA’s programs, including arts education, creative aging and free community events. Learn more about ECA’s events and programs at ecaarts.org.

Phat Cat Swinger specializes in high-energy music, with a focus on showmanship, movement and creative takes on swing classics. The band is a Hollywood party favorite, and can often be experienced on The Disneyland Resort stages, presenting re-imagined Disney songs and originals in the iconic Phat Cat sound.

The gala begins at 5:30 p.m. with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, followed by a silent auction. Then at 7 p.m. there is a live auction and paddle raise, followed by the Phat Cat Swinger.

Visit the Gala website for tickets and more information.