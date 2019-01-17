Tickets now on sale for Feb. 1 Meadowdale HS Arts and Music Roaring 20s benefit

Dress as a gangster or a silent film star,

Dress as a flapper or come as you are!

No secret password is necessary at the Feb. 1 Meadowdale Arts and Music Booster Organization (MAMBO) Roaring Twenties’ Speakeasy to raise money for arts and music students at Meadowdale High School. The event will run from 5:30-9 p.m. at the Holy Rosary Parish, 630 7th Ave. N. in Edmonds

The always-talented students of Meadowdale High School will provide the entertainment for the evening with live music and performances while you enjoy an Italian-themed dinner at this year’s event. Bid on items, services and experiences at both the silent auction tables and during the live auction. There will also be a dessert auction, and you can purchase raffle tickets to win one of the themed baskets. Wine and beer will be available for purchase. (Cash is encouraged for the dessert auction and beverage bar.)

All funds raised will be put into the general fund for Meadowdale High School arts and music, to be used for things such as repairing and purchasing equipment, paying for student competitions and workshop fees, buying scripts and production rights, and providing student financial aid. Event sponsors are First Interstate Bank, Staheli Trenchless Consultants and Merri-Anne Smith of Windermere Real Estate.

The evening’s entertainment will include:

The Meadowdale High School Improv Team

The Meadowdale Players Drama Club

Performances from the Meadowdale High School Choir

Performances from the Meadowdale High School Jazz Combos

Performances from the Meadowdale High School Orchestra Combos

General admission tickets are available for $25, or upgrade your experience with a premium reserved table with seating for eight and a bottle of sparkling wine for $250. Tickets are available online now at www.auctria.com/auction/2019mamboauction.